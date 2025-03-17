Silver Cross Heart Surgery Program Earns Prestigious Three-Star Rating

Silver Cross Hospital has earned a distinguished three-star rating from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) for its patient care and outcomes in isolated coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) procedures. The three-star rating, which denotes the highest category of quality, places Silver Cross among the most elite for open heart surgery in the United States and Canada. The hospital’s heart surgery program launched in May 2019.

“This is the second major award our heart surgery program has earned since October, when Healthgrades ranked Silver Cross #2 for Cardiac Surgery in Illinois, right in between two of Chicago’s leading academic medical centers,”saidMichael Mutterer, RN, MA, LCPC, CADC, LNHA,Silver Cross President and CEO. “The credit for these extraordinary accomplishments goes to cardiothoracic surgeonDr. Pat Pappasand his associates at Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates, our Cardiovascular Unit, Cardiovascular Operating Room team, Procedural Care Unit, and all those who support heart surgery at Silver Cross.”

The STS star rating system is one of the most sophisticated and highly regarded overall measures of quality in healthcare, rating the benchmarked outcomes of cardiothoracic surgery programs across the United States and Canada.

“The Society of Thoracic Surgeons congratulates STS National Database participants who have received three-star ratings,” said David M. Shahian, MD, chair of the Task Force on Quality Measurement.

About Silver Cross Hospital’s Heart Surgery Program

One of the busiest heart surgery programs in Illinois, Silver Cross performs nearly 300 surgical cases each year and is part of the Midwest Institute for Heart at Silver Cross.

The institute brings together experts from multiple specialties to deliver advanced heart care, including preventive and screening services, cardiology, interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, advanced heart failure services, minimally invasive heart procedures such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), open heart surgery, aneurysm repair, cardiac rehabilitation and more.

