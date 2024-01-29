Silver Cross New Lenox gets a No.1 ranking for surgical care

Dr. Rajeev Mehta helps prep a patient before implanting an Inspire device to help with sleep apnea at Silver Cross Hospital. Wednesday, June 28, 2022 in New Lenox. Healthgrades recently ranked Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox No. 1 for surgical care. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Healthgrades recently ranked Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox No. 1 for surgical care.

Consumers use Healthgrades as a health care resource when finding a doctor or hospital, according to a news release from Silver Cross.

Healthgrades evaluates hospitals solely on patient outcomes for determining “the top-performing hospitals for specialty care in each of the 32 states assessed,” according to the release.

“Healthgrades is proud to recognize Silver Cross Hospital as the top facility in Illinois for surgical care,” Dr. Brad Bowman, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades, said in the release. “Hospitals with a No. 1 ranking in their state deliver consistently superior outcomes for the patients in their community. Consumers should feel confident knowing that they have access to top-ranked care for surgical care at Silver Cross Hospital.”

Our Healthgrades ranking as No. 1 for surgical care in Illinois is not only a great source of pride for Silver Cross, but it also lets our community know [that] if you or a loved one needs surgery, you can consistently count on Silver Cross to give you the very best care anywhere in the state.” — Dr. Joseph Hindo, Silver Cross Hospital chief of medical staff

According to the Healthgrades website, Healthgrades “used Medicare inpatient data from the Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MedPAR) file purchased from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the years 2020 through 2022.”

Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes date for 31 conditions or procedures for almost every hospital in the U.S., according to the Healthgrades website. Outcomes from these hospitals formed the base of Healthgrades’ final Specialty Excellence Award and state ranking results, according to the website.

Silver Cross has received other awards from Healthgrades, including the Gastrointestinal Surgery Excellence Award (2024, 2023), Cardiac Surgery Excellence Award (2023), Stroke Care Excellence Award (2023) and Pulmonary Care Excellence Award (2024, 2022).

Silver Cross Hospital also recently received its 18th straight “A” for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group, a hospital safety watchdog group that sets standards for excellence in patient care.

“Silver Cross Hospital is known for our culture of excellence and for delivering unrivaled health care to our patients and the community,” Dr. Joseph Hindo, Silver Cross Hospital chief of medical staff, said in the release. “Our Healthgrades ranking as No. 1 for surgical care in Illinois is not only a great source of pride for Silver Cross, but it also lets our community know [that] if you or a loved one needs surgery, you can consistently count on Silver Cross to give you the very best care anywhere in the state.

“Congratulations to our entire surgical team on this historic achievement.”

For information, Healthgrades’ complete 2024 Specialty State Rankings methodology at healthgrades.com.