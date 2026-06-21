Kendall County hires new finance director

Kendall County has hired a new finance director

Carrie Harrington Echols has more than 30 years of experience in public accounting, governmental finance and budget analysis across Illinois, according to a Kendall County news release. She is a certified public accountant who has dedicated her career to serving governmental entities, the release said.

She started in her position on June 15. Prior to joining Kendall County, Echols served as the owner of several public accounting firms throughout the state, specializing in governmental auditing, financial reporting and advisory services for local governments.

She is originally from Sheridan, Illinois.

As the new finance director, Echols will oversee the county’s finance department, which oversees budgeting, accounting, financial reporting, audit coordination and long-range financial planning.

She holds a master of business administration from the University of South Carolina and a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Denver.

“I’m excited to join Kendall County and contribute to the financial strength of the organization,” Echols said in the release. “I look forward to working with county leadership and departments to help position the county for long-term success.”