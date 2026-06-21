CASA Kane County names new board members

Christel Griffi is a new appointee to CASA Kane County's Board of Directors. (Photo provided by CASA Kane County)

CASA Kane County recently announced the appointments of Rochelle Dizon, Christel Griffin and Martha Harrison to the nonprofit’s Board of Directors.

The new members bring professional expertise, community commitment and child advocacy passion to strengthen CASA’s mission to support the community’s children and families, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rochelle, Christel and Martha to our Board of Directors,” CASA Kane County Executive Director Jim Di Ciaula said in a news release. “Their collective expertise, leadership, and deep commitment to community service will be invaluable as we continue to expand our impact and strengthen our support for the children and families we serve.”

Dizon has more than 25 years of human resources, organizational transformation and corporate strategy leadership experience.

She guided global human resources functions and led initiatives focused on operational excellence, governance, technology enablement and culture building. Dizon also serves as a CASA volunteer. Her child advocacy work provides an understanding of the importance of stability, mental health and access to community resources.

Rochelle Dizon is a new appointee to CASA Kane County's Board of Directors. (Photo provided by CASA Kane County)

Griffin has more than 15 years of experience in financial crimes compliance, governance and enterprise risk mitigation within complex financial services environments.

Her expertise also includes anti-money laundering and fraud prevention, global payment operations, regulatory compliance and the development of enterprise-wide policies to strengthen operational integrity. Griffin led teams and major compliance initiatives designed to detect and prevent financial crimes and support organizational growth. She served as a former CASA volunteer and on advisory boards supporting youth development, education and food security. She currently is a CASA Children’s Ambassador Panel member.

Martha Harrison is a new appointee to CASA Kane County's Board of Directors. (Photo provided by CASA Kane County)

Harrison had careers in global finance and residential real estate. She worked with futures and derivatives industry organizations, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Reuters, MATIF and Euronext LIFFE. Harrison also worked as a real estate agent with @properties Christie’s International Real Estate and served clients in the Fox Valley area.

For information, visit casakanecounty.org, email jimd@casakanecounty.org or call 630-444-3109.