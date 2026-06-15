Will County Pets of the Week: June 15, 2026

Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.
Moxie is a 3-year-old plott hound mix who was rescued from a high-kill shelter in Kentucky. She is sweet, kind, spirited, full of affection and happiest near people. Moxie gets along wonderfully with other dogs and is even gentle and respectful with kitties. Moxie is heartworm positive, but NAWS is covering the cost of her treatment. After treatment, Moxie should lead a long, happy, healthy life just like any other dog. To meet Moxie, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.
Chuy is a 4-year-old medium-haired tabby who had a very difficult start in life, Now people are caring for him, Chuy is developing trust and showing his sweet, gentle personality. He loves pets and will lean into people’s hands for more, so be prepared to give him all the time and attention he needs to blossom. To meet Chuy, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.
Poppy, a 2-year-old, 10-pound Shih Tzu/terrier mix, is sweet, energetic and ready for her forever home. To meet Poppy, visit willcountyhumane.com.
Two-year-old chatty Theo loves attention, cheek rubs and playing with toys. To meet Theo, visit willcountyhumane.com.
Peanut may be quiet until he settles in, but then he’s all snuggles and love. He adores cozy blankets, kitten adventures and being close to people. Peanut does well with kids, cats and dogs. To meet Peanut, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.
Dottie is cuddly and playful. She does well with kids and respectful cats and dogs. She loves belly rubs, wand toys, her cat tree and watching the world outside. She can be carried like a baby and communicates when her food bowl is empty. Looking for a loving, fun companion? Dottie is your girl. To meet Dottie, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.
Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.