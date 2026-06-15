Will County Pets of the Week: June 15, 2026

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Moxie is a 3-year-old plott hound mix who was rescued from a high-kill shelter in Kentucky. She is sweet, kind, spirited, full of affection and happiest near people. Moxie gets along wonderfully with other dogs and is even gentle and respectful with kitties. Moxie is heartworm positive, but NAWS is covering the cost of her treatment. After treatment, Moxie should lead a long, happy, healthy life just like any other dog. To meet Moxie, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Moxie is a 3-year-old plott hound mix who was rescued from a high-kill shelter in Kentucky. She is sweet, kind, spirited, full of affection and happiest near people. Moxie gets along wonderfully with other dogs and is even gentle and respectful with kitties. Moxie is heartworm positive, but NAWS is covering the cost of her treatment. After treatment, Moxie should lead a long, happy, healthy life just like any other dog. To meet Moxie, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Chuy is a 4-year-old medium-haired tabby who had a very difficult start in life, Now people are caring for him, Chuy is developing trust and showing his sweet, gentle personality. He loves pets and will lean into people’s hands for more, so be prepared to give him all the time and attention he needs to blossom. To meet Chuy, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Chuy is a 4-year-old medium-haired tabby who had a very difficult start in life, Now people are caring for him, Chuy is developing trust and showing his sweet, gentle personality. He loves pets and will lean into people’s hands for more, so be prepared to give him all the time and attention he needs. To meet Chuy, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Poppy, a 2-year-old, 10-pound Shih Tzu/terrier mix, is sweet, energetic and ready for her forever home. To meet Poppy, visit willcountyhumane.com.

Poppy, a 2-year-old, 10-pound Shih Tzu/terrier mix, is sweet, energetic and ready for her forever home. To meet Poppy, visit willcountyhumane.com. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Two-year-old chatty Theo loves attention, cheek rubs and playing with toys. To meet Theo, visit willcountyhumane.com.

Two-year-old chatty Theo loves attention, cheek rubs and playing with toys. To meet Theo, visit willcountyhumane.com. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Peanut may be quiet until he settles in, but then he’s all snuggles and love. He adores cozy blankets, kitten adventures and being close to people. Peanut does well with kids, cats and dogs. To meet Peanut, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.

Peanut may be quiet until he settles in, but then he’s all snuggles and love. He adores cozy blankets, kitten adventures and being close to people. Peanut does well with kids, cats and dogs. To meet Peanut, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Dottie is cuddly and playful. She does well with kids and respectful cats and dogs. She loves belly rubs, wand toys, her cat tree and watching the world outside. She can be carried like a baby and communicates when her food bowl is empty. Looking for a loving, fun companion? Dottie is your girl. To meet Dottie, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.