Joliet man fatally shot outside residence, police say suspect in custody

A 60-year-old Joliet man is dead after suffering a fatal gunshot wound on Friday.

Lyndon B. Hunt was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet in critical condition from a gunshot wound to the abdomen after police were called to a residence at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday, The Will County Coroner’s office said.

He was pronounced dead at 10:16 p.m., the coroner’s office said.

Joliet police reported that officers found Hunt in the front yard of a residence in the 200 block of Nicholson Street and provided emergency medical aid until paramedics arrived.

Officers at the scene encountered a man identified as 58-year-old Willis Ellis of Joliet, who was responsible for the 911 call in which he reported that he had shot someone, Joliet police said.

A handgun was also discovered at the scene, police said.

Officers detained Ellis at the scene and he was taken to the Joliet Police Department for questioning.

According to the preliminary police investigation, the two men knew each other and had been arguing on the porch of the home before the incident.

During the altercation, Hunt allegedly stepped off the porch into the yard, before he was shot, police said.

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office has approved one count of aggravated battery with a firearm against Ellis in connection to the shooting, police said.

After questioning, Ellis was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a preexisting medical condition and remains hospitalized under police guard, police said.

The case is still under investigation by Joliet police and the state’s attorney’s office.

Anyone with video footage or information related to the incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department’s Investigations Division at 815-724-3020.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.

Full results of the autopsy, police, and toxicology reports are pending and will determine the official cause of death.