‘Remembering Our Fallen’ ceremony in Joliet delayed a day

The City Square in downtown Joliet seen on May 22, 2026. (Felix Sarver)

The city has announced a change in plans for two Thursday events due to the potential for more severe weather Thursday.

The opening ceremony for “Remembering Our Fallen,” a traveling memorial for U.S. service members who lost their lives in the Global War on Terror has been rescheduled for noon Friday at City Square.

The memorial exhibit is scheduled to remain in the Square until 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Concert on the Hill performance scheduled for Thursday night at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park has been canceled.

The changes were made because of “the potential for severe weather and anticipated storms this afternoon and evening,” stated a news release from the city.