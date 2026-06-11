St. Charles library offers summer reading challenge, plans other upcoming programs

The St. Charles Public Library staff celebrating its 2026 summer reading challenge (Photo provided by the St. Charles Public Library )

The St. Charles Public Library will offer a summer reading challenge to encourage residents to read during the summer.

The free challenge will run through July 31.

Participants can track reading progress with a paper log or online via READsquared. READsquared will be available through the library’s website.

The library also will host various programs for community members to celebrate Pride Month.

Among related events is an Illinois-based discrimination laws discussion will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. June 18 at the library, 1 S. Sixth Ave. Attendees can learn about LGBTQ+ rights from ACLU attorney Mason Strand.

Young adults will be able to create rainbow-themed sand art at 2 p.m. June 23 at The Loft, 107 W. Main St., St. Charles.

For information or to register, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.