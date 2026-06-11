Joliet area cleans up from storms, crews out clearing roads

A tree blown down in the storm on Wednesday afternoon June 10, 2026 pulled down a utility pole and wires into the intersection of Third Avenue and Richards Street outside the Salvation Army Center in Joliet. (Bob Okon)

Communities in the Joliet region are continuing recovery and cleanup efforts following Wednesday’s storms that has caused power outages and property damage in the area.

“The Roadways Division has been working to clear all streets of any debris from the storm last night. Due to the two additional waves of storms expected today, Roadways will continue to clear all roadways and prepare for the upcoming storms,” the city of Joliet said in a statement.

Crews will continue be out through the storms and any damage from Thursday’s storms will be reevaluated on Friday, the city said.

“I am told there are no roadways that are completely blocked, but there are some locations that may still be obstructed but passable as of this morning,” Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said Thursday.

Police did respond to 10 crashes between 3:30 p.m. midnight Wednesday, he said. “None of them were major crashes,” English said.

Joliet Fire Chief Jeff Carey said, “We did have a lot of trees and power lines down. There were some homes damaged from falling trees, but nothing was major.”

New Lenox Fire Protection District said it received a few calls for downed power lines “and maybe one tree that fell on the north side of town that we made aware of, but nothing beyond anything we anticipated,” said spokesoman Marisa Tomich.

Cleanup in Joliet will be extended at least through the end of next week, the city said.

Residents who would like the city to pick up debris from trees on private property need to place all branches on the parkway by the morning of Monday, June 15.

City crews will “systematically clear all parkways street by street, and crews may not be able to circle back to houses that have not placed their debris in the parkway by that time,” the city said.

If residents are unable to place debris on the parkway by Monday, make arrangements with Waste Management for disposal.

Utility wires were pulled by a fallen tree into the intersection of Richards Street and Third Avenue in Joliet by high winds from the storm on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.The Salvation Army Center on the corner lost power along with residents in the neighborhood. (Bob Okon)

City crews will be collecting storm debris from city-owned parkway trees only over the next several days.

Residents may place downed limbs and yard waste debris on the parkway, and city crews will make multiple passes through the community to collect it.

Tree damage on private property is the responsibility of the property owner. The city advises residents to contact a landscaping service or use Republic Services’ weekly curbside yard waste program for disposal.

For curbside pickup through Republic Services follow these guidelines:

Branches and limbs must be ½ inch to 3 inches in diameter.

Length must be 2 to 4 feet.

Materials must be securely bundled.

Each bundle must weigh less than 50 pounds.

Bundles should be placed at the curb.

The city of Lockport Public Works Department said it is working to clear trees and other roadway obstructions throughout the city.

Anyone who has branches or tree limbs to be picked up, place them at the edge of the parkway with the cut ends facing the street by the end of the day on Sunday, June 14.

Place small twigs and branch debris in your Waste Management yard waste containers.

Non-emergency service requests can be submitted online:

https://cityoflockport.net/213/Submit-a-Service-Request

To report a roadway blockage, call 815-838-2131

To report a roadway blockage, call 815-838-2131

If you encounter a downed power line, call 9-1-1.

The city has designated the following cooling centers:

Lockport Police Department, 1212 Farrell Road

Available 24 hours – After 4:30 p.m., use the phone in the lobby to contact an officer, who will assist in opening the facility.

Lockport City Hall, 222 E. 9th St.,

Open 8 a.m to 4:30 p.m.

Salvation Army, business closures

The Salvation Army Joliet Corps Community Center in Joliet was closed Thursday. Power lines were down and the center was without power.

Power outages and general storm cleanup forced businesses in the Joliet area to close .

Walmart, 1401 Illinois, Route 59, Joliet, is closed as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

An employee outside the store was telling people it was closed because of a power outage from the storms.

Walmart, 1401 Illinois Route 59, Joliet, was closed as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2026. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

Merichka’s Restaurant in Crest Hill posted it was closed Thursday “and possibly tomorrow since our power is off. Unfortunately we will have to remake a lot of items and that takes a lot of time. I will keep everyone posted about tomorrow Friday.”