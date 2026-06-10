War on Terror memorial comes to Joliet City Square on Thursday

The City Square in downtown Joliet seen on May 22, 2026. (Felix Sarver)

A memorial honoring 5,473 U.S. service members who lost their lives in the Global War on Terror comes to Joliet on Thursday.

“Remembering Our Fallen,” a national memorial exhibit, will be at the City Square downtown until 6 p.m. Sunday.

The memorial includes 35 tribute towers with photographs of those who lost their lives in the war on terror, according to a news release from the city of Joliet.

An opening ceremony will be held at noon on Thursday at the City Square, located at 91 N.Chicago St. The ceremony will include the Joliet Fire Department Pipes and Drums and the Joliet Police Department Pipes and Drums.

The memorial is brought to Joliet by Patriotic Productions, a nonprofit organization.