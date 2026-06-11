Another car wash OK’d for Crystal Lake, despite past misgivings

A rendering of a Club Car Wash facility is seen. The company is proposing a wash in an empty lot on Randall Road in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by City of Crystal Lake)

A six-acre empty lot along Randall Road in Crystal Lake that has been vacant for years will get its first new occupant – another car wash.

Club Car Wash proposed building at 1501 Carlemont Drive. Surrounding properties have been developed over the past 20 years, but that lot has remained vacant, according to city documents.

The City Council unanimously approved the preliminary planned unit development recommendation last week in a consent agenda vote, following a unanimous recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission last month.

The business first got approval for rezoning to a four-lot commercial development with a car wash in 2023. That was renewed by the City Council before it expired last year.

At that time, zoning commissioners wanted to see the rest of the site developed at the same time. But civil engineer Michael Leidig, representing Club Car Wash, said that is “difficult” to do. If an established national brand like Club Car Wash comes in, it could spur attention from other national retailers, he said.

“Someone has to go first,” Leidig said. “We’re just the ones who are ready and have the property under purchase.”

The plan calls for seven stacking spaces per lane, 20 vacuum stalls and about a 4,600-square-foot building. Leidig estimates the business will see an average of 40 customers per hour.

Planning and Zoning commissioners questioned whether the construction could impact the ongoing roadwork along Randall Road, which is expected to wrap up in 2027. Leidig estimates construction of Club Car Wash could start in late winter 2027.

The nationwide chain with a subscription-based business model has more than 200 locations and is making its mark in McHenry County. A location is being considered in McHenry, and one exists off Route 31 in Crystal Lake near Walmart.

Another location, next to Casey’s gas station at 4220 Route 14, was presented as a conceptual proposal to the Crystal Lake Planning and Zoning Commission in October.

At the time, commissioners said the city is “saturated” with about a dozen car washes operating in town.

It’s unclear if the company is still pursuing that location.