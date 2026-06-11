Wright in Kankakee announces new executive director

Bill Buck, of Bourbonnais, is the new director of Wright in Kankakee, which preserves and promotes the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed B. Harley Bradley House. (Image Provided by Taylor Leddin-McMaster)

Wright in Kankakee has named Bill Buck of Bourbonnais as its new executive director.

Buck has been a volunteer docent and member of the local non-profit’s special events committee for the last two years.

“I would like to thank the Board for allowing me the opportunity to further serve The B. Harley Bradley House,” Buck said in a statement. “I have enjoyed my time as a docent and I look forward to the months ahead.”

Buck brings to the role decades of experience in the banking industry, according to a news release.

He will work directly with Wright in Kankakee staff and board members on projects such as the Raise the Roof campaign, events and fundraisers, and general upkeep and maintenance of the historical B. Harley Bradley House, located at 701 S. Harrison Avenue in Kankakee.

Buck said he has long held an interest in and passion for the house.

“When I lived in the Riverview area, I commuted daily to my job at a bank in downtown Kankakee and passed the house almost every day,” Buck said in the release. “Over time, I witnessed its many transitions—from its days as The Yesteryear, through a period of decline, to Steve Small’s effort to operate it as a bed and breakfast, then its use as an attorney’s office, and ultimately to the remarkable restoration by the Gaines and Sharon Hall.

“Having seen that full evolution, I view the home not only as a vital asset to the local community but as a national treasure. As one of the earliest Prairie-style designs by Frank Lloyd Wright, it holds an important place in architectural history. I look forward to helping expand awareness and appreciation of this extraordinary home and its significance.”

With Wright in Kankakee in its 16th year, Buck follows the tenure of architect Bob Bohlmann, who is helping onboard Buck during the transition.

For more information on the B. Harley Bradley House and Wright in Kankakee, visit wright1900.org.