Joliet opens Wellness Center for residents impacted by storm

City crews and residents were out assessing damage and trying to remove trees that were knocked down after a storm went through the Joliet area on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. This was a tree knocked into the tree in Joliet's Cathedral Area Neighborhood. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

The city of Joliet with ComEd has opened a Wellness Center to provide storm aid for residents.

City officials on Thursday also offered information for residents who still do not have power or are dealing with fallen trees and branches the day after a storm with high winds swept through Joliet and other communities.

The Wellness Center at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park, 201 W. Jefferson St., offers relief from the heat, Storm Ready Kits, and bottled water.

The center was opened Thursday morning as ComEd continues to restore power to residents and city road crews continue to clean tree debris from streets.

The city of Joliet has opened a storm wellness center at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park, 201 W. Jefferson St. (Bob Okon)

“At this time, ComEd crews are actively working to resolve power outages across Joliet and the region,” the city said in a news release announcing the Wellness Center.

Downed or damaged power lines should be reported to ComEd “immediately at 1-800-EDISON-1 (1-800-334-7661), text OUT to 2-6-6-3-3 or access ComEd.com,” according to the release.

The city also offered advice to residents using generators while their power is out.

“Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, electrocution, and fires by never using generators indoors, placing them at least 20 feet away from your home and away from windows, and by not connecting them directly to your home power supply,” according to the release.

The Storm Ready Kits provided at the Wellness Center include rechargeable lanterns, first aid kits, blankets, portable chargers, car inverters, emergency LED lights and other emergency supplies.

Joliet city employees finish cleaning up a section of Second Avenue near Iowa Avenue after the storm on Wednesday afternoon. June 10, 2026 (Bob Okon)

Noting that another wave of storms is expected Thursday, the city advised that road crews will be cleaning debris from streets at least through this week.

“If residents would like the city to pick up debris from trees on private property, please place all branches on the parkway by the morning of Monday,” according to the release.

Residents who are unable to place tree debris on the parkway by Monday should make arrangements with Waste Management for disposal, according to the release.

The city noted residents in need of emergency services should call 9-1-1. For non-emergency issues, residents should call City Hall at 815-724-4000.