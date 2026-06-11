More than 34,000 Will County residents remain without power from storms

A fallen tree blocks Garfield Avenue off Division Street after high winds blew through Lockport on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (Gary Middendorf)

Tens of thousands of customers in Will County remain without power Thursday morning following Wednesday’s storms.

ComEd reports that more than 34,000 customers were without power as of 6 a.m. Thursday, the majority of those living in Joliet, Crest Hill, Lockport, New Lenox and Plainfield.

ComEd sent out an alert to customers early Thursday morning that said it expects 80 percent of outages across its service area in northern Illinois to be restored by Saturday morning.

But that could be complicated with another round of severe weather expected Thursday, bringing storms with high winds and the possibility of hail and tornadoes.

The utility said it uses the following criteria in prioritizing outages: