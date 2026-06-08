Will County Pets of the Week: June 8, 2026

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Rhett is a 5-month-old, 35-pound hound mix. He is sweet, playful, affectionate and full of energy. Rhett loves everyone he meets and gets along wonderfully with kids, other dogs, and even cats. He’s up for playtime in the yard, family adventures and cuddling at the end of the day. Rhett needs a family committed to helping him learn and grow. To meet Rhett, email Dogadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Rhett is a 5-month-old, 35-pound hound mix. He is sweet, playful, affectionate and full of energy. Rhett loves everyone he meets and gets along wonderfully with kids, other dogs, and even cats. He’s up for playtime in the yard, family adventures and cuddling at the end of the day. Rhett needs a family committed to helping him learn and grow. To meet Rhett, email Dogadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Moonshine is a 1-year-old sweet and loving petite tabby. She absolutely loves people and follows them around. She’s still learning to get along with other cats, so she must be the only cat in the home. Moonshine is curious and loves to explore, but she also loves comfortable beds and midday naps. She enjoys receiving pets and attention from visitors and volunteers. To meet Moonshine, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Moonshine is a 1-year-old sweet and loving petite tabby. She absolutely loves people and follows them around. She’s still learning to get along with other cats, so she must be the only cat in the home. Moonshine is curious and loves to explore, but she also loves comfortable beds and midday naps. She enjoys receiving pets and attention from visitors and volunteers. To meet Moonshine, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society)

Pixie is a 2-year-old, 12-pound terrier mix with lots of personality! Pixie came to the shelter after being found as a stray and never reclaimed. She enjoys hanging out with people and playing with toys. Pixie gets startled by fast movements and grabbing hands, so she needs a home with older children and people who understand terrier quirks. She’s not a fan of other dogs and must be the only pet in the home. To meet Pixie, visit willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Pixie is a 2-year-old, 12-pound terrier mix with lots of personality! Pixie came to the shelter after being found as a stray and never reclaimed. She enjoys hanging out with people and playing with toys. Pixie gets startled by fast movements and grabbing hands, so she needs a home with older children and people who understand terrier quirks. She’s not a fan of other dogs and must be the only pet in the home. To meet Pixie, visit willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Cricket is a sweet 1-year-old tabby who was returned to the shelter due to unforeseen circumstances in the home. He loves attention and playing. Although Cricket lived with his sister Bumblebee, they didn’t really cuddle or play together. So Cricket may do well with another independent cat. To meet Cricket, visit willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Cricket is a sweet 1-year-old tabby who was returned to the shelter due to unforeseen circumstances in the home. He loves attention and playing. Although Cricket lived with his sister Bumblebee, they didn’t really cuddle or play together. So Cricket may do well with another independent cat. To meet Cricket, visit willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Liz Phair. is smart, vocal and playful. She wants to be part of everything and isn’t shy about sharing her opinions. Liz loves cats, does well with dogs, and behaves wonderfully with kids. She’s playful, social, and endlessly entertaining. To meet Liz Phair, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.

Liz Phair. is smart, vocal and playful. She wants to be part of everything and isn’t shy about sharing her opinions. Liz loves cats, does well with dogs, and behaves wonderfully with kids. She’s playful, social, and endlessly entertaining. To meet Liz Phair, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Honey is gentle, calm, affectionate and always happy to receive pets and treats – two of her favorite things. Honey enjoys spending time with people and can coexist with other cats if they respect her space. Honey does well with dogs and kids, but she would also do well as an only pet in the home. She loves watching the world from a sunny window. Honey will make a mellow, loving companion. To meet Honey, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.