Teen charged with plotting a shooting at a Plainfield school will remain in custody

A 15-year-old accused of plotting a shooting at a Plainfield School District 202 school will remain in custody at the River Valley Juvenile Justice Center in Joliet.

Will County Judge Carmen Goodman made the ruling during a hearing on Friday in a juvenile courtroom at River Valley. The teenager’s next hearing is set for June 25.

Defense attorney Jeff Tomczak asked the judge to release the teen from River Valley saying the accused is in stable condition and is taking his prescribed medications. He said the teen could be placed on a GPS monitoring device and that his mother and father are available to watch him 24 hours a day.

“If he is stable, I would hate to see him locked up,” Tomczak said in addressing Goodman.

In rendering her decision to keep the teenager in custody, Goodman said she has to “weigh the seriousness of these allegations.”

On Thursday, the teen was taken to River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet on charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted making of a terrorist threat, unlawful possession of a handgun and other weapon-related offenses, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen was a freshman at Plainfield Central High School, and he last attended school in December, according to Plainfield School District 202.

About 12:50 p.m. on May 22, deputies were sent to the 2400 block of Hel Mar Lane in Plainfield Township for a “male suicidal subject,” police said.

A family member had “pinned down” the teen and dialed 911 after learning the teen was “armed with a firearm,” police said.

“It was later learned that the juvenile was on his way to conduct a school shooting at nearby Grand Prairie Elementary School, when the family member intervened,” police said.

Deputies recovered a Glock handgun as well as a backpack containing multiple loaded magazines, knives, accelerant, gloves and other items, police said.

The teen was taken into police custody at a hospital and evaluated by medical professionals after “making suicidal and homicidal statements” to emergency medical personnel, police said.

During the hearing, Tomczak said the teen obtained the weapons from his cousin’s house.

“There are not any weapons in his house,” he said. “He had to go to someone else’s house.”

Shaw Local reporter Felix Sarver contributed to this story.