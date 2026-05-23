Plainfield high school student accused of plotting shooting at elementary school

A Will County Sheriff's Office squad vehicle seen on April 18, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

A Plainfield Central High School student has been taken into police custody after he was accused of plotting a shooting at an elementary school, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary investigation Friday has shown the teen was “on his way to conduct a school shooting” at Grand Prairie Elementary School, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The school is in Plainfield Township and part of District 202.

On Saturday morning, District 202 Superintendent Glenn Wood released a statement revealing the teen was a freshman at Plainfield Central High School and he last attended school in December.

The teen has a “documented history of poor attendance,” according to Wood’s statement.

Deputies detained the teen and found a Glock handgun and a backpack containing multiple loaded magazines, knives, an accelerant, gloves and other items, police said.

The teen is under evaluation at a hospital by medical professionals after “making suicidal and homicidal statements” to emergency medical personnel on-scene, police said.

The teen’s age has not been disclosed.

“There is no threat to the community, this is an ongoing investigation and no charges have yet been filed,” police said.

The investigation began at 12:50 p.m. Friday when Will County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 2400 block of Hel Mar Lane for a “male suicidal subject,” police said.

Deputies found the teen and a relative at that location.

The investigation showed the relative had discovered the teen armed with a firearm, which led them to dial 911 while pinning the teen down, police said.

Wood said there was “no active threat to students or staff” at the time “because the incident occurred after students were dismissed due to early release.”

Staff who were in buildings after the incident occurred were placed in lockdown, outdoor activities were moved inside and an increased police presence was established at school facilities for the remainder of the day, Wood said.