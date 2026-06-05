Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Everyday Heroes   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Sauk Valley

Rock Falls man charged with felony battery of pregnant woman: Court records

handcuffs

handcuffs

By Charlene Bielema

A Rock Falls man who police say threw a pregnant woman to the ground on Wednesday is facing felony aggravated battery, fleeing, and weapon charges.

Damion J. Richmond, 25, is charged with aggravated battery, possession of a weapon as a felon, aggravated fleeing by disobeying two or more traffic control devices, criminal damage to government-supported property, domestic battery, and resisting a police officer, according to Whiteside County court records.

Damion J. Richmond

Damion J. Richmond (Photo provided by the Sterling Police Department)

According to court documents, Richmond is accused of grabbing a pregnant woman by the shoulders and throwing her to the ground.

Richmond is also accused of knowingly possessing a 40-caliber Rock Island Armory pistol despite a prior felony conviction, a Class 3 felony that carries a 2- to 10-year sentence.

Police say Richmond fled on foot from Sterling Police Officer Travis Nease during the incident. He is charged with aggravated fleeing or eluding a police officer, a Class 4 felony, and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor. He also faces a Class 4 felony charge of criminal damage to government-supported property for allegedly damaging a police squad car taillight.

According to Sterling police, Richmond turned himself in Thursday morning at the Sterling Police Department. He remains in the Whiteside County Jail, according to jail records.

PremiumCrime and CourtsSterling Police DepartmentSterlingRock FallsArrestShaw Local Front HeadlinesWhiteside CountyWhiteside County SheriffSauk Valley Front Headlines
Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema is the editor of Sauk Valley Media.