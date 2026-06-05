Rock Falls man charged with felony battery of pregnant woman: Court records

A Rock Falls man who police say threw a pregnant woman to the ground on Wednesday is facing felony aggravated battery, fleeing, and weapon charges.

Damion J. Richmond, 25, is charged with aggravated battery, possession of a weapon as a felon, aggravated fleeing by disobeying two or more traffic control devices, criminal damage to government-supported property, domestic battery, and resisting a police officer, according to Whiteside County court records.

Damion J. Richmond (Photo provided by the Sterling Police Department)

According to court documents, Richmond is accused of grabbing a pregnant woman by the shoulders and throwing her to the ground.

Richmond is also accused of knowingly possessing a 40-caliber Rock Island Armory pistol despite a prior felony conviction, a Class 3 felony that carries a 2- to 10-year sentence.

Police say Richmond fled on foot from Sterling Police Officer Travis Nease during the incident. He is charged with aggravated fleeing or eluding a police officer, a Class 4 felony, and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor. He also faces a Class 4 felony charge of criminal damage to government-supported property for allegedly damaging a police squad car taillight.

According to Sterling police, Richmond turned himself in Thursday morning at the Sterling Police Department. He remains in the Whiteside County Jail, according to jail records.