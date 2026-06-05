Woodstock man, 19, pleads guilty to beating teen at Algonquin Walmart

One of two Woodstock teens charged last year with beating up a 15-year-old at Walmart in Algonquin has pleaded guilty to a lesser offense.

Fernando Torres Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to battery causing bodily harm, a Class A misdemeanor, according to an order in McHenry County court signed by Judge Tiffany Davis.

He was sentenced to 200 hours of public service and one year of conditional discharge and was ordered to pay the victim $300 in restitution, the order shows.

In exchange for the negotiated plea on Tuesday, the more serious charges of aggravated battery in a public place, a Class 3 felony, as well as mob action, a Class 4 felony, were dismissed, records show. Conviction on a Class 3 felony carries a prison term of 3 to 7 years, but can also result in probation.

Authorities said Torres – along with Keon A. Harris, 19, and a third teen who is a minor and not named in court records – took part in a group attack of the teen in the entryway of the Walmart about 8 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2025.

Torres was accused of striking the victim “multiple times” with a “closed fist” and stomping on him, causing bruising and discoloration on his right eye. The victim also suffered a bloody nose and mouth, according to the criminal complaint.

A person saw the incident occurring and called 911. The boy’s injuries required he be taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley for treatment, records show.

Harris, whose case is still pending, also is charged with two counts of aggravated battery in a public place and mob action, according to documents in his court file.

While on pretrial release from McHenry County jail in the case, Harris was charged in unrelated allegations with phone harassment and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors, according to a criminal complaint filed Jan. 22.

Police said Harris used Snapchat to harass and threaten to shoot and kill a man and his baby. Harris allegedly “sent multiple videos and pictures of [himself] holding what appeared to be [an] AR15 style rifle while making these threats,” according to the complaint.

He allegedly said in a message, “Have you ever seen a baby die, imagine your son leaking from his forehead,” police said in the complaint.

Harris is due in court next on June 16.