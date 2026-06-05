Streator Fire looking into hazmat equipment, training center repairs

The Streator Fire Department is looking to use grant money buy new equipment while some repairs to its training center following damage caused by a burst pipe last winter.

The department was awarded a FEMA grant last year for atmospheric air monitoring equipment and a mass spectrometer used to identify unknown chemicals and hazardous substances at emergency scenes, according to city documents.

“We have never had a big hazmat presence,” Fire Chief Bryan Park told the council. “But I think it’s very important that with all the railroad cars going through town and everything else and all the trucks that we have a bigger hazmat presence.”

Park also noted the winning bid for the spectrometer came in at $81,000, with the city responsible for about 5% of the total cost under the grant agreement. The city’s share is already included in the current budget.

Officials also said two firefighters are being trained to operate the equipment, with one currently undergoing training and another expected to begin later this summer. In larger hazardous material incidents, Streator would continue working with regional MABAS hazmat teams.

Council members also reviewed repairs at the fire department’s training center after a frozen pipe burst and flooded part of the classroom building last winter.

According to city documents, repairs there are expected to include drywall replacement, plumbing fixture repairs and replacement of a damaged shower area. The lowest bid for the project came at $21,000.

The department plans to bring the purchase forward for a vote at next month’s council meeting.