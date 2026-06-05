Cocktails in the Park to return July 25 to Batavia MainStreet

Community members help raise funds for Batavia's MainStreet's support for local businesses at the annual 'Cocktails in the Park' fundraiser. (Provided by Batavia MainStreet/April Duda Photography)

Batavia MainStreet will hold its annual Cocktails in the Park fundraiser to support downtown businesses, promote regional tourism and operate community initiatives.

The fundraiser will run from 7 to 10 p.m. July 25 at Appleton Park, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia.

“Fifteen years ago, guests gathered on Clark Island for the very first ‘Cocktails on Clark.’ Today, Cocktails in the Park has become one of Batavia’s signature summer traditions,” Batavia MainStreet assistant director Kristen Desler said in a news release. “We love seeing the community come together each year to celebrate downtown, enjoy a beautiful evening along the river, and support the ongoing work of Batavia MainStreet.”

The fundraiser includes a swag bag and live music. Small plates will be served by local restaurants and vendors.

“New this year, our swag bags are all about keeping guests comfortable, prepared, and smiling all night long,” Desler said in the release. “Whether it’s sunshine or a surprise summer shower, we’ll have everyone covered with hand fans and ponchos- and guests can end the evening by choosing either a sweet or spicy takehome treat.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, use high-top cocktail tables or buy a Picnic Table Package for $350. The package features a reserved picnic table, six drink tickets and six admission tickets. Drink and raffle tickets can be bought for $8 or $75 for 10.

“We’re excited to introduce a few new cocktail options this year that really capture the flavor of summer,” Desler said in the release. “Guests can enjoy our Burnt Honey Whiskey Smash featuring bourbon from Whiskey Acres Distilling Co. or cool off with a refreshing Hibiscus Paloma. In addition to cocktails, we’ll also have beers from Sturdy Shelter Brewing, a variety of wines, and non-alcoholic options so there’s something for everyone to enjoy throughout the evening.”

Batavia Main Street Community members help raise funds for Batavia's MainStreet's support for local businesses at the annual 'Cocktails in the Park' fundraiser. (Provided by Batavia MainStreet/April Duda Photography)

The fundraiser features a Cocktails in the Park VIP Experience Raffle. Participants can receive one raffle entry for every $25 donation. The VIP Experience includes a floral take-home centerpiece, appetizer sampler, six drinks and raffle tickets, linen table decor, six glass cocktail glasses, reserved picnic table, skip-the-line entry, downtown Batavia swag and professional group photos. The winner will be named July 23.

Tickets cost $40 and are available through noon July 24 or while supplies last. To buy tickets, visit downtownbatavia.com. Tickets also are available at the fundraiser for $50.

Batavia MainStreet is a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing downtown Batavia through community-based programs and volunteer-driven efforts.