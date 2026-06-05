Shaw Local journalists take home 45 Illinois Press Association awards for 2025 coverage

An American flag blows in the wind during a total lunar eclipse on Friday, March 14, 2025 at City Hall Park in Princeton. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. When the Moon is within the umbra, it appears red-orange. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “Blood Moons” because of this phenomenon. The next visible one in Illinois will not occur until June 26, 2029. (Scott Anderson)

Shaw Local journalists throughout northern Illinois were honored Thursday at the Illinois Press Association Convention and awards ceremony at Par-A-Dice Hotel and Casino in East Peoria.

Shaw Local newspapers received a combined 45 awards in contest categories that included general excellence, photography, news writing, opinion writing and design.

“We are so proud of our staff and honored by these awards,” Executive Editor M. Eileen Brown said. “They reflect the hard work, talent, dedication, and integrity of our journalists, as well as our commitment to delivering meaningful journalism for the communities we serve.

“I couldn’t be more proud of what this team has accomplished,” Brown said.

Almost 80 daily and nondaily newspapers competed in 39 editorial categories. The Hoosier State Press Association judged the almost 1,600 editorial entries for work done in 2025.

Among Shaw Local’s newspapers, the Kendall County Record in Yorkville led the way with three first-place awards. Next up was the Daily Chronicle in DeKalb and the Bureau County Republican in Princeton which each received two first-place awards.

The Daily Chronicle also finished second for general excellence, and the Bureau County Republican finished in fourth place for the Harold and Eva White Memorial Trophy. That trophy is one of six Sweepstakes Trophies awarded to newspapers earning the most contest points in their circulation division.

In advertising, The Ottawa Times won best niche publication, and The Kane County Chronicle won best community focus special section.

Here’s a closer look at awards presented to Shaw Local newsrooms and their journalists at the IPA’s annual convention.

First-place awards

Daily Chronicle, DeKalb, Freedom of Information, Payton Felix

Daily Chronicle, DeKalb, Sports Section, Eddie Carifio

Kendall County Record, Yorkville, News Reporting Series, Joey Weslo

The Herald-News, Joliet, News Reporting Series, Denise Unland

Kendall County Record, Yorkville, Spot News Photo, Mark Busch

The Times, Ottawa, Spot News Photo, Scott Anderson

Bureau County Republican, Princeton, Obituary Tribute, Kevin Hieronymus

Suburban Life, Downers Grove, Sports News, Russ Hodges

Kendall County Record, Yorkville, Sports News, Josh Welge

Northwest Herald, Crystal Lake, General News Photo, Greg Shaver

Suburban Life, La Grange, Sports Feature, Russ Hodges

Bureau County Republican, Princeton, Sports Feature, Kevin Hieronymus

Certificates

Sauk Valley Media

Local editorial, third place, John Sahly - A brittle spirit weakens the community: Fritts should re-up with the Chamber

Northwest Herald, Crystal Lake

Local Editorial, fourth place, John Sahly - This is why we can’t have nice things

Government Beat Reporting, third place, Claire O’Brien - McHenry County floats tax increase

Sports Feature, third place, Russ Hodges - After suffering from myocarditis, Liam Lodding’s golf passion still beats strong

Feature Writing, fourth place, Amanda Marrazzo - Man searching for his birth family found 8 siblings - who embraced him as their own

Sports Feature, fourth place, Joe Aguilar - Cancer survivor Brock Iverson of Cary-Grove enjoying baseball, life

Kendall County Record, Yorkville

News Reporting Series, second place, Eric Schelkopf - Toddler dead in Portillo’s crash in Oswego

Localized National Story, second place, Eric Schelkopf - Food pantries expect increase in demand when SNAP cuts take effect

Sports News, third place, Josh Welge - Oswego softball wins state

Daily Chronicle, DeKalb

Localized National Story, third place, Megann Horstead, Camden Lazenby - Inside DeKalb mom’s fight to keep Medicaid for her baby

General excellence, second place

Investigative Reporting, fourth place, Payton Felix

Portrait, second place, Mark Busch - Turning 100

Portrait, third place, Mark Busch - Zipliner

Photo Series, fourth place, Mark Busch - Shabbona fire

Sports News, third place, Eddie Carifio - Longtime Sycamore coach Joe Ryan set to retire after season

Feature Writing, third place, Camden Lazenby - The Civil War captain who became a Sandwich pioneer

The Herald-News, Joliet

Freedom of Information, third place, Felix Sarver - Illinois AG: Will County Sheriff’s Office wrong in denying request for records in nonprofit theft

Business/Economic Reporting, third place, Denise Unland - Immigration crackdown fears affecting Illinois restaurant industry

Investigative Reporting, third place, Felix Sarver - City of Joliet billed $157,280 to fight federal conspiracy lawsuit from defeated mayor

Kane County Chronicle, Geneva

Government Beat Reporting, third place, Brenda Schory - Campton Hills coverage

Sports News, second place, Josh Welge - St. Charles East wrestler wins state title

Sports Feature, third place, Josh Welge - Kaneland grad winning LA marathon

Suburban Life, Lombard

Sports News, second place, Josh Welge - Montini football player Izzy Abrams

Suburban Life, Wheaton

Sports News, third place, Josh Welge - Benet boys basketball wins state

Suburban Life, Downers Grove

Sports News, fourth place, Russ Hodges

Bureau County Republican, Princeton

Sports News, second place, Kevin Hieronymus - Cancer awareness night

Sports Column, second place, Kevin Hieronymus - Hieronymus’ Hypothesis

Sports News, fourth place, Kevin Hieronymus - Remembering Todd

Sports Feature, second place, Kevin Hieronymus - Jordan Reinhardt and the Easter Sunday Miracle

Sports Section, third place, Kevin Hieronymus, Brandon Beckwith - Bureau County Republican sports

The Times, Ottawa

Feature Photo, second place, Scott Anderson - Flag moon eclipse

The Daily Journal, Kankakee

Portrait, second place, Tiffany Blanchette - Farmer Glenn’s pumpkin portrait

The IPA convention draws hundreds of newspaper professionals from across the state for networking, professional development, and the opportunity to learn about useful products, materials, and information from exhibitors.

Editorial and advertising departments are represented, with publishers, editors, reporters, advertising directors, sales representatives, photographers and designers in attendance.