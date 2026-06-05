Shaw Local journalists take home 45 Illinois Press Association awards for 2025 coverage

Shaw Local journalists throughout northern Illinois were honored Thursday at the Illinois Press Association Convention and awards ceremony at Par-A-Dice Hotel and Casino in East Peoria.
Shaw Local newspapers received a combined 45 awards in contest categories that included general excellence, photography, news writing, opinion writing and design.
“We are so proud of our staff and honored by these awards,” Executive Editor M. Eileen Brown said. “They reflect the hard work, talent, dedication, and integrity of our journalists, as well as our commitment to delivering meaningful journalism for the communities we serve.
“I couldn’t be more proud of what this team has accomplished,” Brown said.
Almost 80 daily and nondaily newspapers competed in 39 editorial categories. The Hoosier State Press Association judged the almost 1,600 editorial entries for work done in 2025.
Among Shaw Local’s newspapers, the Kendall County Record in Yorkville led the way with three first-place awards. Next up was the Daily Chronicle in DeKalb and the Bureau County Republican in Princeton which each received two first-place awards.
The Daily Chronicle also finished second for general excellence, and the Bureau County Republican finished in fourth place for the Harold and Eva White Memorial Trophy. That trophy is one of six Sweepstakes Trophies awarded to newspapers earning the most contest points in their circulation division.
In advertising, The Ottawa Times won best niche publication, and The Kane County Chronicle won best community focus special section.
Here’s a closer look at awards presented to Shaw Local newsrooms and their journalists at the IPA’s annual convention.
First-place awards
Daily Chronicle, DeKalb, Freedom of Information, Payton Felix
Daily Chronicle, DeKalb, Sports Section, Eddie Carifio
Kendall County Record, Yorkville, News Reporting Series, Joey Weslo
The Herald-News, Joliet, News Reporting Series, Denise Unland
Kendall County Record, Yorkville, Spot News Photo, Mark Busch
The Times, Ottawa, Spot News Photo, Scott Anderson
Bureau County Republican, Princeton, Obituary Tribute, Kevin Hieronymus
Suburban Life, Downers Grove, Sports News, Russ Hodges
Kendall County Record, Yorkville, Sports News, Josh Welge
Northwest Herald, Crystal Lake, General News Photo, Greg Shaver
Suburban Life, La Grange, Sports Feature, Russ Hodges
Bureau County Republican, Princeton, Sports Feature, Kevin Hieronymus
Certificates
Sauk Valley Media
Local editorial, third place, John Sahly - A brittle spirit weakens the community: Fritts should re-up with the Chamber
Northwest Herald, Crystal Lake
Local Editorial, fourth place, John Sahly - This is why we can’t have nice things
Government Beat Reporting, third place, Claire O’Brien - McHenry County floats tax increase
Sports Feature, third place, Russ Hodges - After suffering from myocarditis, Liam Lodding’s golf passion still beats strong
Feature Writing, fourth place, Amanda Marrazzo - Man searching for his birth family found 8 siblings - who embraced him as their own
Sports Feature, fourth place, Joe Aguilar - Cancer survivor Brock Iverson of Cary-Grove enjoying baseball, life
Kendall County Record, Yorkville
News Reporting Series, second place, Eric Schelkopf - Toddler dead in Portillo’s crash in Oswego
Localized National Story, second place, Eric Schelkopf - Food pantries expect increase in demand when SNAP cuts take effect
Sports News, third place, Josh Welge - Oswego softball wins state
Daily Chronicle, DeKalb
Localized National Story, third place, Megann Horstead, Camden Lazenby - Inside DeKalb mom’s fight to keep Medicaid for her baby
General excellence, second place
Investigative Reporting, fourth place, Payton Felix
Portrait, second place, Mark Busch - Turning 100
Portrait, third place, Mark Busch - Zipliner
Photo Series, fourth place, Mark Busch - Shabbona fire
Sports News, third place, Eddie Carifio - Longtime Sycamore coach Joe Ryan set to retire after season
Feature Writing, third place, Camden Lazenby - The Civil War captain who became a Sandwich pioneer
The Herald-News, Joliet
Freedom of Information, third place, Felix Sarver - Illinois AG: Will County Sheriff’s Office wrong in denying request for records in nonprofit theft
Business/Economic Reporting, third place, Denise Unland - Immigration crackdown fears affecting Illinois restaurant industry
Investigative Reporting, third place, Felix Sarver - City of Joliet billed $157,280 to fight federal conspiracy lawsuit from defeated mayor
Kane County Chronicle, Geneva
Government Beat Reporting, third place, Brenda Schory - Campton Hills coverage
Sports News, second place, Josh Welge - St. Charles East wrestler wins state title
Sports Feature, third place, Josh Welge - Kaneland grad winning LA marathon
Suburban Life, Lombard
Sports News, second place, Josh Welge - Montini football player Izzy Abrams
Suburban Life, Wheaton
Sports News, third place, Josh Welge - Benet boys basketball wins state
Suburban Life, Downers Grove
Sports News, fourth place, Russ Hodges
Bureau County Republican, Princeton
Sports News, second place, Kevin Hieronymus - Cancer awareness night
Sports Column, second place, Kevin Hieronymus - Hieronymus’ Hypothesis
Sports News, fourth place, Kevin Hieronymus - Remembering Todd
Sports Feature, second place, Kevin Hieronymus - Jordan Reinhardt and the Easter Sunday Miracle
Sports Section, third place, Kevin Hieronymus, Brandon Beckwith - Bureau County Republican sports
The Times, Ottawa
Feature Photo, second place, Scott Anderson - Flag moon eclipse
The Daily Journal, Kankakee
Portrait, second place, Tiffany Blanchette - Farmer Glenn’s pumpkin portrait
The IPA convention draws hundreds of newspaper professionals from across the state for networking, professional development, and the opportunity to learn about useful products, materials, and information from exhibitors.
Editorial and advertising departments are represented, with publishers, editors, reporters, advertising directors, sales representatives, photographers and designers in attendance.