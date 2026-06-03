Indiana man sentenced to prison over Joliet fatal DUI crash

Joliet police investigated an accident at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and South Chicago Street early Monday morning, Dec. 4, 2023. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

An Indiana man may serve more than a year for driving drunk in a 2023 crash that led to a woman’s death and caused serious injuries to other passengers.

On May 22, Cesar Jesus Carrillo-Castro, 31, of Indianapolis, Indiana, pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence in a Dec. 4, 2023 crash in Joliet that led to the death of Joseily Yusleidi Escalona-Gomez, 25, of El Paso, Texas.

Carrillo-Castro was the driver of a Volkswagen Passat that was traveling through McDonough Street and approaching Chicago Street in Joliet, according to a court filing from Will County prosecutors.

The Volkswagen Passat disregarded a red light, struck a semitrailer and continued moving underneath the semitrailer, prosecutors said. The vehicle rotated counterclockwise before stopping at an intersection, prosecutors said.

Medical records indicated Carrillo-Castro’s blood-alcohol concentration was about 2.6 times above the legal limit in Illinois, according to prosecutors.

Cesar Jesus Carrillo-Castro (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

As part of Carrillo-Castro’s plea deal, he was sentenced to serve 85% of a four-year prison sentence. He was given credit for serving 612 days in pretrial custody. That puts his prison time closer to a year and eight months.

Carrillo-Castro and Escalona-Gomez were among five occupants of the Volkswagen Passat.

During the investigation, one of the passengers told police that Carrillo-Castro and other passengers were “drinking that night at a friend’s house before entering the Volkswagen,” prosecutors said.

The day after the crash, Escalona-Gomez was pronounced brain dead at a Cook County hospital, according to prosecutors.

One passenger suffered a fractured nose and another passenger was in a coma for months and suffers from brain damage, prosecutors said.

A fourth passenger’s injuries caused her to have to use a wheelchair and she “does not remember much of her life, including her children,” prosecutors said.

Carillo-Castro faced eight other charges of aggravated driving under the influence. Those charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.