Honoring Our American Hero: Rochelle’s Haas served in U.S. Army in Okinawa from 1970-1972

William Haas of Rochelle served in the United States Army from 1970-1972. Most of his service was spent in Okinawa, Japan during the Vietnam War. (Photo provided by Jodi Sage)

William Haas of Rochelle served in the United States Army from 1970-1972. Most of his service was spent in Okinawa, Japan, during the Vietnam War.

Haas grew up in Rochelle. Shortly after graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Army on March 31, 1970. He was sent to Fort Polk in Louisiana for basic training before being sent to Fort Rucker in Alabama for work in a supply depot. In September 1970, he was sent to Okinawa, where he stayed until December 1972.

“I worked in maintenance operations,” Haas said. “They brought in vehicles that were blown up in Vietnam and mechanics consolidated and rebuilt them. They would take five blown-up trucks and rebuild one new one. I worked in the supply room, stocking supplies and doing shipping and receiving work. I also worked in the second logistical command mailroom part time.”

Haas worked among hundreds of people in the supply depot in Okinawa. He enjoyed that work, along with the mailroom. He worked six days a week and liked that his duties weren’t the same each day.

Being of service age during the Vietnam War made for a high likelihood that Haas would get drafted after high school. He chose to enlist to be in control of his future. He was relieved when he was told he would be going to Okinawa and not Vietnam.

The Vietnam War’s unpopularity in the U.S. before, during and after his service is something he experienced firsthand.

“Veterans of any branch that were serving and got out during that time and came home weren’t accepted,” Haas said. “They were often looked down on. It was a hard time to be in the military. I came home after I served and went back to work. I didn’t talk much about my service unless someone asked.”

The island of Okinawa is about five miles long and a mile and a half wide. It was the site of the largest land, air and sea battle in World War II. Haas saw evidence of that battle and World War II in his years there. To get there, he flew from California to Alaska to Hawaii to Tokyo.

He flew over Guam and Midway Island on his way there, the latter of which was the site of a large World War II battle that turned the course of the war. Haas enjoyed seeing those sights after growing up in the Midwest.

“It was quite the experience for me over almost three years,” Haas said. “It was a change. Okinawa was an entirely different culture. Outside of the service population, not many people spoke English. There was a lot of fishing and farming. It was all unique to me. It was something to see.”

After being discharged from the service, Haas worked at the local telephone company for 40 years before retiring. His service taught him how to work with a large workforce and different cultures and environments.

“It was really a learning experience,” Haas said. “I’m glad I served. I’ve never regretted it for one second. People that didn’t serve always asked me what Okinawa and different things were like. It was an experience and I’m glad I served my country.”

Honoring our American Hero is a feature on local veterans that runs once a month in the Rochelle News-Leader. To submit a veteran or service member for consideration, please email Jeff Helfrich at jhelfrich@shawmedia.com.