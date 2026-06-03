La Salle County grand jury: June 2, 2026

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments. (Shaw Local News Network)

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments.

Zander D. Ott, 20, of Sheridan (four counts of aggravated assault)

Sophia G. Ashfield, 21, of La Salle (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Tyler D. Smith, 33, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Michael T. Blaney, 38, of Peru (three counts of aggravated battery)

Arturo Hermosillo, 41, of Mendota (driving while suspended)

Brittany N. Persinger, 37, of Streator (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)

Andrew D. Jennings, 39, of Waterloo, Iowa (unlawful possession of cannabis)

Ian J. Harding, 23, of Spring Valley (aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon)

Shaun M. Dixon, 18, of Peru (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)

Nathaniel J. Hay, 21, of Sterling (aggravated battery)

Brendan S. Senders, 34, of Bureau (domestic battery)

Jennifer L. McInerney, 44, of Marseilles (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)

Anna L. Barrow, 32, of Marseilles (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)

Alesha M. Peters, 47, of Ottawa (aggravated battery)

Chad S. Mitchell, 51, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Jwuan F. Harris, 22, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence)

Tyler J. Moore, 28, of Streator (aggravated battery)

Eric Johnson, 54, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver)

Karon McCoy, 34, of Evansdale, Iowa (unlawful possession of cannabis)

Julian E. Eubanks, 50, of Waterloo, Iowa (unlawful possession of cannabis)