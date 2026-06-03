Morrison Fire Department to celebrate 150th anniversary June 6

The Morrison Fire Department will celebrate its 150th anniversary Saturday, June 6, with a full day of activities. (Steve Siefken)

The Morrison Fire Department will celebrate its 150th anniversary Saturday, June 6, with a full day of activities.

A car show, with awards given, will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds.

The car show will be followed by a parade and ceremony at 3 p.m. The parade will begin at the fairgrounds, travel to Cherry Street, turn west on Main Street, and end at the post office. Parade lineup begins at 2 p.m., with staging on Winfield Street at Orange Street. An open house at the Morrison Fire Department, 206 W. Main St., will follow.

A block party on Main Street from 2 to 10 p.m., hosted by the Morrison Department of Fun, will feature food trucks, live music, games, inflatables for kids, an 18-hole mini golf course, and a fire-twirling baton performance by Megan Stickell.

Live music includes On the Rocks from 2-5 p.m. On the Rocks is a high-energy classic rock party band featuring favorites from the 60s through the 90s.

JaCi and the Juice will perform from 7-10 p.m.

JaCi and the Juice is a funk, blues, and soul band covering hits from Michael Jackson, the Grateful Dead and more.

The Morrison Fire Department was founded in 1876 and was originally called The Jackson Hose Company. The department began with 10 volunteers and horse-drawn equipment. Today, there are 30 volunteers and a station full of state-of-the-art equipment, according to the department’s website.

The Morrison Fire Department serves and protects the city limits of Morrison and a rural area of about 160 square miles.

Morrison’s Fire Department is different than most as it is a not-for-profit corporation, according to its website. The department contracts with the city of Morrison to provide fire and rescue services within the city limits, but also collects operational expenses by directly billing residents in the rural service area.