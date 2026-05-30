Retired Plainfield EMS coordinator dies after brief illness

Cheryl Hansen, a retired emergency medical services coordinator for the Plainfield Fire Protection District, has died following a brief illness. (Photo provided by the Plainfield Fire Protection Districrt)

A retired emergency medical services coordinator for the Plainfield Fire Protection District has died.

Cheryl Hansen, who had retired from the district, died following a brief illness.

“Cheryl devoted her life to the fire service and emergency medical services,” according to a the district’s Facebook page on Friday.

Before coming to the Plainfield Fire Protection District, Hansen served as a firefighter-paramedic with the Clarendon Heights Fire Protection District and as a paramedic and EMS coordinator with Tri-State Fire Protection District, according to the district’s Facebook page.

Hansen “continued her passion in the fire service” by serving as a fire commissioner with Tri-State Fire Protection Services until her death, according to the district’s Facebook page.

An animal lover since childhood, Hansen told The Herald-News in 2012 that pet safety was a priority for her, whether she was stocking pet oxygen masks, learning animal cardiopulmonary resuscitation through the American Red Cross or fostering rescue dogs.

Hansen’s LinkedIn page said she was an adoption counselor with A Caring Place Humane Society in Darien from 2007 to 2014.

“On a fire scene, life and personal safety are number one,” Hansen said in 2012. “For many people, their pets are family members, so we want to have the proper equipment. It helps us do our job better.”

Services are pending.

The district will share more information at a later time.