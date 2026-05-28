Alex Panos fires no-hitter to lead Lincoln-Way Central to regional win: The Herald-News Wednesday roundup

BASEBALL

Lincoln-Way Central 7, Richards 0: At the Class 4A Lincoln-Way Central Regional, Alex Panos threw a no-hitter with no walks and 11 strikeouts to lead the Knights to the semifinal win. Des Gill was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs to power the offense for Central, which plays Lincoln-Way East on Saturday for the title.

Lincoln-Way West 10, Joliet Central 2: At the Class 4A Homewood-Flossmoor Regional, Quentin Lange (3 RBIs), Jackson Mansker, Michael Pettit and Peyton Globke each had two hits in the semifinal win. Gilberto (home run) and Cam Rande (double) each had two hits for the Steelmen.

Joliet West 10, TF South 0 (5 inn.): At the Class 4A Stagg Regional, Isaac Harris had four hits, including a triple, to lead the Tigers to the semifinal win. Michael Murphy, Daniel Lukancic and Brayden Myers each had two hits, while Maddux Chiquito allowed one hit in five innings. West plays in Saturday’s 10 a.m. title game against the winner of Thursday’s game between Stagg and Marist.

Lincoln-Way East 6, Bloom 0: At the Class 4A Lincoln-Way Central Regional, the Griffins’ Bryson Das and Owen Lense combined for the shutout, while Cooper Johnson led the offense by going 2 for 3. East plays Lincoln-Way Central on Saturday at 10 a.m. for the title.

Lockport 8, Metea Valley 0: At the Class 4A Plainfield North Regional, Anthony Farina threw a six-hit shutout with seven strikeouts in the semifinal win. Jack Schiek had two hits to pace the offense for the Porters, while David Kundrat homered. Lockport takes on the winner of Thursday’s Plainfield North-Waubonsie Valley game in Saturday’s 10 a.m. title game.

Moline 10, Plainfield South 0: At the Class 4A Moline Regional, the Cougars’ season came to an end with the loss.

Hinsdale Central 12, Plainfield East 2: At the Class 4A Benet Regional, the Bengals’ season came to an end with the loss.

Naperville Central 8, Bolingbrook 0: At the Class 4A Naperville Central Regional, the Raiders’ season came to an end with the loss.

Manteno 4, Peotone 0: At the Class 2A Manteno Regional, the Blue Devils’ season came to an end with the loss.

Dwight 9, Grant Park 0: At the Class 1A Dwight Regional, Joey Starks, Jacob Wilkey and Jackson Launius combined for the shutout for the Trojans in the semifinal win. Dwight will play the winner of Thursday’s Gardner-South Wilmington-Chicago Horizons/McKinley game on Saturday at 11 a.m. for the title.

SOFTBALL

Morris 15, Tinley Park 0 (6 inn.): At the Class 3A Providence Sectional, Hailie Olson and Aubrey McConnell each had four hits for Morris in the semifinal win, while Mylie Hughes struck out nine in six innings. Morris advances to Friday’s 4 p.m. title game against Providence.

Gardner-South Wilmington 3, Elgin St. Edward 2: At the Class 1A Indian Creek Sectional, Maddie Simms struck out 17 in a two-hitter and the Panthers advanced to Friday’s 4:30 p.m. title game against Serena. Kayla Scheuber delivered a two-run single to pace the offense.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lisle 3, Peotone 0: At the Class 1A Lisle Sectional, the Blue Devis’ season came to an end with the loss.