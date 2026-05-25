Softball, boys tennis, girls soccer crown regional champions: The Herald-News Weekend Rewind

Outside of the many state medals claimed by area girls track and field athletes at the IHSA State Finals, it was a busy and successful weekend around the Herald-News coverage area.

Here are a few of those top stories in our Weekend Rewind, with full reports available at www.shawlocal.com/the-herald-news.

Connor Barth claims third straight sectional title

In the boys tennis Class 1A La Salle-Peru Sectional on Friday, Morris senior Connor Barth claimed a singles sectional title for the third year in a row, moving on to the State Finals in suburban Chicago this Thursday.

“This was a good day for sure,” Barth said. “Honestly, everything in both matches was on today, from my serving and serve receive, playing at the baseline or at the net, playing aggressive or just to keep the ball in play, everything was just clicking for me. ...

“I’m excited for state, and I have some pretty high goals set for myself this last go around.”

Barth’s Morris teammate, Andrew Ochoa, also advanced via a fourth-place finish.

Morris finished runner-up in the team standings behind sectional champion Metamora.

In other boys tennis sectionals

Lemont, led by state-qualifying second- and third-place finishes from Parker Hsu and Owen Hsu in singles as well as the doubles teams of Jacob DePirro and Reyan Sochowski, and Josh Alcantara and Zak Kosanovich, won the 1A Joliet Catholic Sectional. Host JCA was third, with the team of Declan Wagner and Frank Schuler advancing to state via a second-place finish.

Lincoln-Way East won the Class 2A Lincoln-Way Central Sectional, powered by a championship from the doubles team of Thomas Stoiber and Nate Pangallo, plus runner-up finishes from Henry Phillips in singles play and the duo of Cole Philips and Karson Kuzlik in doubles. Lincoln-Way Central’s Matthew Katsikas placed fourth in singles to advance, with Minooka doubles teams Eli Chavez and Dale Larson and Maddox Lundeen and Derek Przybyla placing third and fourth to move on.

Lockport’s Bridget Faut delivers a pitch against Plainfield Central in the Class 4A Lockport Regional championship on Friday, May 22, 2026, in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf)

Lockport blanks Plainfield Central for 4A regional title

A two-hit, 10-strikeout shutout by pitcher Brigit Faut was complemented by 11 hits from the offense.

The result was more than enough to power the third-seeded host Porters past sixth-seeded Plainfield Central with a 6-0 victory in the Class 4A Lockport Regional championship.

Lockport (23-12-1) – which outscored its two opponents a combined 13-0 in the regional – advances to face Lincoln-Way East in a sectional semifinal Tuesday at Lincoln-Way West.

“I think we’ve really been focusing all year as a team on having energy and doing it for each other,” Faut said. “I think we really did that today. Postseason is when it counts, so I’m glad we pulled it through.”

Lincoln-Way Central softball upsets Minooka

At the Class 4A Lincoln-Way Central Regional, the 10th-seeded Knights pulled off the upset over the No. 4 Indians in the title. They had four hits, including two doubles, and four RBIs from Mia Degliomini, and held off a five-run rally by Minooka in the bottom of the seventh to earn the win. Audrey Hennings also had four hits for Central. Addison Stehlik had four hits for Minooka. Olivia Boyd homered.

The Knights play Lincoln-Way West on Tuesday in the Lincoln-Way West Sectional.

The Seneca softball team poses with its freshly won Class 2A regional championship plaque Friday, May 22, 2026, at Seneca. (For Shaw Local Media \ Andrew Farrell)

Other notable action

Other regional champions in softball included Lincoln-Way East (10-5 over Andrew), Lincoln-Way West (9-1 over Homewood-Flossmoor), Plainfield East (9-3 over Wheaton North), Providence (20-1 over Crete-Monee), Seneca (9-2 over Bishop Mac) and Morris (10-0 over Plano). Morris was led by pitcher Mylie Hughes’ no-hitter and 500th career strikeout. ... In baseball, Providence won a 5-4, eight-inning thriller over Lockport.

In girls soccer regional play, area champions included Lincoln-Way East (2-1 over Andrew), Lincoln-Way Central (2-0 over Homewood-Flossmoor), Lincoln-Way West (6-2 over Lockport), Providence (2-1 over Kankakee), Lemont (8-0 over Evergreen Park and Plainfield Central (2-0 over Batavia).