Prairie Creek Library launches free summer events, games for all ages

Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight will host a number of upcoming events. These events are free and open to the public. However, due to limited space, registration is required.

To register for any of the programs, please call 815-584-3061 or find a sign-up link on the library’s Facebook page or website, prairiecreeklibrary.org.

For those who enjoy reading, the adult and teen Bingo game also will continue throughout summer. Readers can pick up a card from the circulation desk. For every Bingo earned, the reader will win a prize, like a book, water bottle, or other prize choices.

For children, the summer reading game this year will challenge kids to check out books every week. Every child who checks out at least one book for six of the eight weeks of June and July will earn a ticket to the end-of-season event, the Messtival.

Beginning June 1, the library will offer Program Punch Cards to adults and teens. Patrons will receive a punch for each program attended. Every completed card with 10 punches will be entered in a drawing for a $100 gift card from the winner’s choice of a local business.

Summer events will kick off with Rock Painting. All ages are welcome to paint rocks from 10:30-11:30 am Monday, June 1. The rocks can be hidden around town as part of the town-wide game. This is an open room activity, so come and go as your schedule allows.

Robert de Oliveira will present a lecture on Christiane Desroches Noblecourt at 6 pm Monday, June 1. Noblecourt was a great French Egyptologist who was a curator at the Louvre, a member of the French Resistance, and ensured the ‘salvage’ of numerous structures and archaeological sites in Egypt and Sudan from flooding.

Kids Bingo from children going into grades K-5 will begin at 10:30 am Tuesday, June 2. Rounds will include video games, Disney characters, and more. Caregivers are welcome to stay and play as well.

Ghosts of the White House will be presented at 6 pm Tuesday, June 2, by Valerie Gugala. This lecture will take you into the shadows of the White House to uncover eerie tales, strange sightings, and supernatural legends. Blending historical fact with folklore, this presentation offers a fascinating look at the presidents, first families, and staff members who may linger long after their time in office.

Kids in grades K-5 are welcome to play Wacky Wednesday Challenges at 1 pm Wednesday, June 3. This fast-paced program has children compete against each other in crazy challenges like unwrapping a gift wearing pot holders.

All students in grade school are invited to Dancing through the Decades at 10:30 am Thursday, June 4. Kids will try out the Charleston, disco, jitterbug, hand jive, the pony, break dancing, Macarena, and a current Tik Tok dance.

Craft Night will take place at 6 pm Thursday, June 4, and crafters will be making patriotic ribbon flags. Crafters are asked to bring an old denim jean pocket leaving extra fabric above the pocket. The library will have a limited supply of pockets, but not enough for everyone. This event is full, but names are being accepted for the wait list.

Play-Doh Playdate for children ages 2-6 (and their caregivers) will meet from 2-3 pm Friday, June 5. After naptime, kids are encouraged to join us to play while developing fine motor skills and imaginations! All materials will be provided.

Game Show Night will begin at 6 pm Friday, June 5. Join us for an evening of classic game shows. Those who wish to play can enter a drawing to be a contestant, or you can just be a part of the audience. We will play games like Wheel of Fortune and The Price is Right.

Chalk the Walks will begin at 10:30 am Saturday, June 6 (weather permitting). All ages are welcome to this family-friendly event. We will provide the sidewalks and chalk; you provide creativity. We also will have some pre-drawn “photo ops” available. Every participant will be entered in a drawing for a DQ gift card.

Children in grades K-5 are welcome to come to our Drive-In for Kids at 11 am Monday, June 8. Children will pick up “car kits” at the library beginning May 26. They will use the kit to decorate a box from home big enough for them to sit inside. On the day of the event, they will bring their finished car to the library. They will sit in their cars and enjoy a lunch provided by the library while watching some entertainment.

At 2 pm Monday, June 8, children ages 2-6 years are invited to Music and Motion. This will be a time of music, dancing, parachute play, and socializing with friends.

Leader of the Band – the March King will be presented at 6 pm Monday, June 8, by Terrence Lynch. Patrons may remember Lynch from his performances of the Chicago Fire and Salem Witch Trials. This time, he will perform as John Philip Sousa to recount how as a 13-year-old boy, he ran away to join the circus band and later conducted the President’s Marine Band under five presidents. This is a family-friendly story of ambition and perseverance that is appropriate for adults and children ages 6 and up.

Farmer George Plants a Nation will be presented at 10:30 am Tuesday, June 9, by the Livingston County Farm Bureau for grade school children. Their adults are welcome to join also. George Washington was more than the first President. He was a farmer, an engineer, an avid gardener, and an animal breeder. Learn more about this fascinating man.

Our next Euchre Tournament will begin at 6 pm Tuesday, June 9. No money is involved. All skill levels are welcome, and there is no need to bring a partner.

The next Senior Social will be at 1 pm Wednesday, June 10. Seniors will play Yahtzee and enjoy a summertime treat. Anyone over the age of 50 is welcome to attend.

White Elephant Bingo will be held at 6 pm Wednesday, June 10. Participants should bring a white elephant gift to place on the prize table. This is the perfect time to re-gift something or pass on an item in like-new condition.

STEM Part 1 will take place at 11 am Thursday, June 11. Grade school kids will participate in some STEM activities and experiments and have the opportunity to check out some books of experiments to take home as well.

Suncatcher Craft for ages 3-6 will be at 2 pm Thursday, June 11. This is an easy craft that children will be able to do themselves. Supplies are limited, so sign up early!

Our Perfect Pairing at Perfect Blend will be from 4-6 pm at Perfect Blend, 100 E. Main Street. Sample books of different genres, check out the ones you want (with your library card), and then pair it with the drink recommended for the mood of that genre.

A new book group is starting! Join us for Thirsty Thursday Book Group beginning June 11 at the Country Mansion next door to the library. Unlike regular book clubs, you are not required to read a certain book. Instead, we will have tables for different genres. Participants will select a genre that interests them, and the table will have a discussion about books they have read and recommend. The Mansion’s bar will be open to serve up drinks to everyone.

The next True Crime Discussion will be at 6 pm Thursday, June 11. Participants will research on their own and bring their findings and theories to the group to discuss. This month, the group will focus on Jodi Arias, who was convicted of the 2008 murder of her ex-boyfriend, Travis Alexander. She claimed self-defense and said Alexander was abusive, but she stabbed him nearly 30 times while he was in the shower.

Children going into grades 1-5 can register for Arts and Crafts at 10:30 am Friday, June 12. They will be creating a patriotic star from paint sticks.

Book Bedazzling for teens in grades 6-12 will be at 11 am Friday, June 12. Teens will use diamond art to add some bling to a book cover. The event will take place in the teen area on the main floor. Teens should bring a book from their collection they would like to bedazzling.

Read with Dolly will begin at 10:30 am Monday, June 15. Kids of all ages are invited to sit and read with Dolly, a friendly golden retriever. Sign up for a 15-minute increment.

Name that Tune for Kids will begin at 1 pm Monday, June 15. Grade school kids will test their musical knowledge of popular songs that most kids will know.

Greeny’s Brats ‘n’ Que Food Truck will be at the library on Monday, June 15. Patrons are welcome to get dinner and bring it up to the community room to eat before our evening program. Anyone is welcome to grab something delicious from the food truck regardless of whether they are attending the program.

Lorrisa of Binary Star Arts & Entertainment will return to the library at 6 pm Monday, June 15, to present Handwriting Analysis. Lorrisa, a graphologist, will explain this intriguing psychological tool used to law enforcement and employers by analyzing celebrity handwriting samples. She’ll also explain what the size of your writing says about your ego, and more.

Every Wednesday, Toddler Time will be offered for children aged 0-4 and their caregivers. This program includes stories, crafts, and activities.

Beginning Monday, April 27, Stayin’ Fit and Active morning workouts will continue at 8 am each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The class offers chair or gentle exercises, focusing on chair yoga, core strengthening and balance.

For dates of later upcoming events, please stop by the library for a complete list.