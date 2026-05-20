Lockport soccer blanks Shepard in Class 3A regional semifinal: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

GIRLS SOCCER

Lockport 6, Shepard 0: At the Class 3A Lockport Regional on Tuesday, the Porters got two goals from Makenna Klacko, while Yundia Hernandez and Eva Para each had a goal and an assist. Hayden Spodarek and Addison Eagan also scored, while Olivia Luecke and Madisyn Dumbauld combined in goal for the shutout.

Lincoln-Way West 9, TF North 0: At the Class 3A Lockport Regional, the Warriors advanced to take on Lockport in Friday’s title match.

Lincoln-Way East 9, Rich Township 0: At the Class 3A Lincoln-Way East Regional, the Griffins advanced to Friday’s title game against Andrew.

East Moline United 8, Joliet Central 2: At the Class 3A Minooka Regional, the Steelmen’s season came to an end with the loss.

Minooka 7, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2: At the Class 3A Minooka Regional, the Indians advanced to Friday’s title game against East Moline with the win.

Joliet West 2, Moline 1: At the Class 3A Moline Regional, the Tigers advanced to Friday’s title game against Peoria Notre Dame.

Benet 10, Bolingbrook 0: At the Class 3A Oswego East Regional, the Raiders’ season came to an end with the loss.

Lemont 10, Morgan Park 0: At the Class 2A Lemont Regional, Lemont advanced to Friday’s title game against Evergreen Park.

Providence 10, Crete-Monee 0: At the Class 2A Kankakee Regional, the Celtics advanced to Friday’s title match with the win.

Plainfield East 2, Kaneland 1: At the Class 2A Geneva Regional, the Bengals advanced to Friday’s title game against Geneva with the win.

Plainfield Central 2, Romeoville 0: At the Class 2A Burlington Central Regional, the Wildcats advanced to Friday’s title match.

Beecher 2, Coal City 0: At the Class 1A Manteno Regional, the Coalers’ season came to an end with the loss.

Peotone 2, Manteno 1: At the Class 1A Manteno Regional, the Blue Devils advanced to Friday’s title game against Beecher.

GIRLS WATER POLO

Naperville North 17, Lincoln-Way East 7: The Huskies, who have lost only once on the season compared to 30 victories, overwhelmed Lincoln-Way East 17-7 Tuesday in the Hinsdale Central Supersectional.

Senior Teagan Murphy scored four goals for Lincoln-Way East. She’ll be continuing her water polo career at the next level after graduation, where she’ll compete for St. Mary’s of California.

“I am just so proud of how this team came together this year,” Murphy said. “From where we started the season, we’ve grown so much. Being on this team is such an honor.”

The Griffins finished with a 21-10 record.

— Read Bill Esbrook’s full report on this match at www.shawlocal.com/the-herald-news.

SOFTBALL

Lockport 7, Bloom 0: At the Class 4A Lockport Regional, the Porters’ Bridget Faut threw a perfect game with 16 strikeouts, and Lockport advanced to Friday’s title game. Kate Richardson went 3 for 4 to lead the offense, while Sophia Hutera had a pair of doubles and three RBIs.

Seneca 11, Reed-Custer 0: At the Class 2A Seneca Regional, the Irish exploded for eight runs in the third inning and cruised to the win. Tessa Krull and Hayden Pfeifer combined on a one-hitter.

Joliet Catholic 20, Thornton 0: At the Class 3A Oak Forest Regional, Addy Rizzatto had four hits, including a double and a triple, and five RBIs to lead the Angels to the win. They advance to Friday’s title game.

Yorkville 11, Romeoville 5: At the Class 4A Waubonsie Valley Regional, the Spartans’ season came to an end as Kalli Tang had three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs.

Bishop McNamara 9, Wilmington 4: At the Class 2A Seneca Regional, the Wildcats’ season came to an end with the loss despite two hits each from Molly Southall, Nina Egizio and Ally Allgood.

BASEBALL

Joliet West 14, Joliet Central 1: Daniel Lukancic had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Andrew Markun and Brayden Myers each had two RBIs. Maddux Chiquito and Isaac Harris combined on the mound for the win.

Lincoln-Way West 10, Crete-Monee 0: Five pitchers combined on a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts for the Warriors, while Luke Stoner had a double and two RBIs among two hits.

Lincoln-Way East 7, Montini 2: Tyler Osnamski struck out eight in four innings to lead the Griffins to the win, while Matt Ritter hit a grand slam.

Morris 8, Andrew 6: Logan Conroy, Landon Norris, Mick Smith and Brycen Johnson all homered for Morris in the nonconference win.

Providence 17, Ridgewood 1: John Cullen and Sammy Atkinson each homered for the Celtics in the win.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Lincoln-Way East def. Andrew 25-15, 25-16: Rylan Kim had 15 assists for the Griffins, while Carter Geiger had seven kills and two aces, Grant Urban had five kills and Marty Dwyer had eight digs.