Weather delays Ottawa pool opening to May 30

Residents looking to cool off in Riordan Pool this weekend will have to wait a bit longer. (Scott Anderson)

Residents looking to cool off in Riordan Pool this weekend will have to wait a bit longer.

The pool will open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 30, the city announced Tuesday. It was originally scheduled to open on Saturday for Memorial Day weekend.

“While weather and preparation delays prevented an earlier opening, staff are working hard to ensure the facility is safe and ready for a great summer season,” Ottawa Mayor Robert Hasty said on Facebook.

Commissioner Marla Pearson said the city appreciates the community’s patience as staff prepares the facility.