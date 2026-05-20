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Grace United Methodist Church hosts free safety fair Saturday in La Salle

Free lunch, activities and emergency vehicles; open to public May 30

Grace United Methodist Church in La Salle. (Provided by Nancy Nieslawski)

By Tom Collins

Grace United Methodist Church in La Salle will hold a free safety fair, open to the public, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30.

Attendees will receive a free lunch and activities. There will be a craft and game table for children, plus opportunities to see a fire truck, ambulance, and police car. Hobo the therapy dog will also make an appearance.

Community groups available with health and safety information will include La Salle County Health Department, Jessica Strauch/State Farm Insurance, OSF Care-A-Van, and the Army Corps of Engineers, among others.

The church is located at 1345 Chartres St. (Airport Road), La Salle. The Peru Hy-Vee Store has assisted with food donations.

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Tom Collins

Tom Collins

Tom Collins covers criminal justice in La Salle County.