La Salle County grand jury: May 19, 2026

.A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments.

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments.

Rodney C. Rowe, Jr., 23, of Mendota (aggravated battery; aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon; unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Brittany N. Persinger, 37, of Streator (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)

Crystal G. Lewis, 47, of Marseilles (aggravated battery)

William E. Bart, 28, of rural Marseilles (residential burglary; theft)

Thomas J. Campbell, 59, of Dyre, Ind. (aggravated battery)

Jared Fleck, 29, of Schaumburg (unlawful restraint)

Cassandra M. Tunget, 38, of La Salle (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance)

Houston B. Rios, 43, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver)

Larry Goldsberry, Jr., 55, of rural Marseilles (aggravated battery)

Joshua D. Bostick, 32, of La Salle (two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; driving while revoked; criminal damage to property)

Julian Gonzalez Truijillo, 21, of Chicago (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Jacqueline R. Leota, 38, of Spring Valley (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Nicole M. Archer, 26, of La Salle (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)

Valentin Camacho-Sandoval, 43, of DePue (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Michelle M. Spandet, 47, of rural Spring Valley (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Justin R. Sedam, 32, of Peru (domestic battery)

Jeremy J. Hawk, 48, of rural Wenona (possession of a lost or mislaid credit card with the intent to use)

Joshua L. Crosby, 38, of Morris (two counts of retail theft)

James L. Mobley, 51, of Chicago (possession of a fake ID)

Charles A. Bishop, 36, of rural Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver)

Christoper Lopez, 49, of La Salle (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon)

Nicholas E. Sodt, 53, of Lockport (retail theft, driving while revoked)

Debbie A. Sampson, 66, of rural Marseilles (driving while revoked)