American Legion Auxiliary delivers Memorial Day bags to local veterans

Members of the American Legion Auxiliary who helped assemble and deliver Memorial Day bags to local veterans include, front row from left: Jeanette Wedding, Sherrie DeSalle, and Cecilia Nemeth. Back row from left: Rhonda Leadley, Mariele Fisher, Connie Anderson, Fran Lewis, DuAnne VeZain, Donna Michael, Mary Spratt, and Jennifer Baumgartner. (Photo provided by American Legion Auxiliary)

The American Legion Auxiliary in Ohio assembled and delivered Memorial Day bags to veterans at local nursing homes, retirement homes, and homebound individuals this week.

The effort was made possible by donations from community members, according to organizers.

“We welcome anyone interested in joining or donating to the ALA,” said Mary Spratt, a member. Those interested can contact a member or call 815-866-7964.

Volunteers who participated in the effort include Jeanette Wedding, Sherrie DeSalle, Cecilia Nemeth, Rhonda Leadley, Mariele Fisher, Connie Anderson, Fran Lewis, DuAnne VeZain, Donna Michael, Mary Spratt, and Jennifer Baumgartner.