Wilmington beats Andrew in baseball: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Baseball

Wilmington 4, Andrew 3: Ryan Kettman went 2 for 3 with two runs to lead Wilmington.

Dwight 14, Peotone 7: Ayden Collom went 3 for 5 with two runs, a home run and two RBIs, Joey Starks went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Jacob Wilkey went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs with a home run for Dwight.

Gardner-South Wilmington 18, Illinois Lutheran 0 (4 inn.): All 14 players on GSW’s roster recorded at least two at bats with Reed Millette hitting a home run.

Coal City 10, Kankakee 0 (6 inn.): Tryce Farrell went 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs including a homer. Ben Watson and Mason Hamilton combined to strikeout 11, allow one walk and three hits.

Lemont 9, Reavis 2: Mike Kalkowski went 2 for 3 with three RBIs to lead Lemont.

Minooka 6, Bolingbrook 2: Brady Kozlowski and Conor Powers each homered for Minooka

Yorkville 9, Plainfield North 4: Chase Holtzman went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Plainfield North.

Joliet Central 7, Plainfield South 4: Gilberto Garcia went 2 for 4 with two RBIs while striking out five on the mound for Joliet Central.

Providence 6, Lincoln-Way Central 5: Sam Webb went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Sammy Atkinson went 3 for 4 with three runs for Providence. Luke Tingley went 2 for 2 with two runs for Lincoln-Way Central.

Plainfield East 13, Romeoville 11: Jeremy Stokes was 3 for 4 with four RBIs, Jeremiah Schmidt went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Mason Cachur went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Plainfield East. Jeremy Thompson was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two home runs while Tyler Rizzatto hit a grand slam for Romeoville.

Seneca 8, Princeton 6: Landyn Ramsey was 3 for 3 with two RBIs while Grady Hall was 3 for 4 and Cam Shriey struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings.

Sycamore 8, Morris 4: Logan Conroy struck out eight for Morris.

Softball

Providence 7, Benet 6: Bella Cortes went 3 of 4 with two runs while Angelina Cole was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs and a homer.

Plainfield South 9, Bolingbrook 2: Plainfield South had only two hits, both by Katelyn Senese, including a home run, which netted six RBIs. Miley Arteaga went 2 for 3 and Amaiya Gregory was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Bolingbrook.

Gardner-South Wilmington 13, Illinois Lutheran 1 (5 inn.): Brynn Christensen (3 for 3, three runs) and Liv Siano (2 for 3, three runs, four RBIs led the offense while Aubrey Male struck out nine for GSW.

Minooka 12, Plainfield East 3: Addison Stehlik (5 for 5, three runs, two RBIs) and Addisonn Crumly (three-run homer) led Minooka. Jocelyn Cushard went 2 for 2 for Plainfield East.

Ottawa 17, Coal City 5 (5 inn.): Coal City managed just four hits to Ottawa’s 15.

Oswego East 15, Joliet West 12: Ella Featherston (3 for 5, three runs), Caitlin Jadron (3 for 5, three runs, two RBIs) and Gabriela Juarez (3 for 4) led Joliet West.

Plainfield North 10, Plainfield Central 3: Sophia Feminis (2 for 4, three RBIs, HR), Abigail Mayes (2 for 4, two runs, three RBIs, HR), Sydney Sullivan (2 for 3, two runs, three RBIs, HR) and Reagan Wojowski (HR) led the Tigers. Ava Zitello (2 for 4, three RBIs) led Plainfield Central.

Lemont 13, Reavis 1 (5 inn.): Jessica Pontrelli (3 for 3, three runs) led Lemont.

Wilmington 18, Rosary 3: Keeley Walsh (three RBIs) and Emilie Strong (three RBIs) led the Wildcats

Boys track and field

Lemont wins SCC Blue Conference Meet: Nathan Murray won the 200-meter dash in 21.86 seconds.

Lincoln-Way East takes second at SWSC Conference Meet: Kayden Smith won the 400-meter race at 49.41 seconds. Hunter Spree of Lincoln-Way West won the 800 at 1:57.13. Lockport won the 4x400 at 3:18.28. Cian Scanlon of Lincoln-Way Central finished second in the 1,600 at 4:24.11.

Girls track and field

Joliet Catholic takes second at Class 2A Hillcrest Sectional: Symone Holman finished first at the 100, long jump and the 200. The Angels had seven state qualifiers while Providence had one in pole vaulter Kathryn Flynn, who finished second.

Girls soccer

St. Viator 3, Providence 1: Quinn Zdralevich had the one goal for Providence.

Boys volleyball

Lockport d. Homewood-Flossmoor 25-21, 25-14: The Porters won 25-21, 25-13. Hunter Fash (seven kills), Noah Bluhm (three aces, four kills) and Antonio Fiordirosa (13 assists) led the way.

Bolingbrook def. Joliet West: The Raiders earned a program sweep over the Tigers.

Lincoln-Way Central d. Andrew 25-17, 25-13: The Knights won 25-17, 25-13. They are now 25-6 on the season.

Plainfield East d. Yorkville 22-25, 25-16, 25-23: Plainfield East won 22-25, 25-16, 25-23.

Girls water polo

Lincoln-Way East 15, Homewood-Flossmoor 3: The top seeded Griffins easily handled the ninth seeded Vikings in the Lincoln-Way Central Sectional quarterfinals.

Lincoln-Way West 8, Lockport 7: The fourth seeded Warriors edged pasts the fifth seeded Porters in the Lincoln-Way Central Sectional quarterfinals. Lincoln-Way West and Lincoln-Way East will play in the sectional semis at 7 p.m. Friday.

Lincoln-Way Central 16, Bradley-Bourbonnais 5: The third seeded Knights dispatched sixth seeded Bradley in the Lincoln-Way Central Sectional quarterfinals. They’ll face second seeded Sandburg in the semis at 8 p.m. Friday.

Bass Fishing

All Herald-News area advancers at Illinois River Regional: Lincoln-Way Central’s team of Zach Yozze and Andrew DuBois finished in first place at 11.84. Providence was second with Jack Meyer, Jack Thomsen, Andrew Maderak and Liam Skog advancing. Jaxson Kruizeng and Patrick Ciukaj were the second group from Lincoln-Way Central to make it. Nate Underhill, Lincoln Clark, Kooper Nurczyk and James Reed of Minooka made it. Eric Ramos, Caden Nelson and Kahne Siler advanced for Morris. Talan VandeWerken and Jaxon Duke of Coal City rounded out the groups advancing.