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Judge delays vote on 6,100-acre solar project in Will County

An example of a solar farm, this one an already-constructed farm built by Summit Ridge Energy, which recently installed 6110 solar panels at the Speedway Solar solar energy facility in Joliet on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023.

Solar panels are seen at a Joliet-area facility. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

By Bob Okon

Will County Judge Victoria Breslan on Wednesday issued a temporary restraining order to stop a planned vote on the 6,100-acre Pride of the Prairie solar complex.

A vote on the project is on the agenda for the Will County Board when it meets Thursday morning.

But Breslan’s order requires the county to first provide prospective neighbors of the solar complex an opportunity to make their case against the plan with evidence and cross-examination.

Attorney Steven Becker is representing 16 clients and has filed a lawsuit contending that they should have been allowed to make that case at a public hearing that ran two nights on March 30 and 31.

“These are critical Constitutional rights, and they cannot be pigeon-holed into a five-minute comment period,” Becker said, remarking on restrictions on comment at the public hearing when in court on Tuesday.

Many of the people who attended a public hearing on Monday held signs to show their opposition to Earthrise Energy's proposal for a 6,100-acre solar project. March 30, 2026

Many of the people who attended a public hearing on March 30 held signs to show their opposition to Earthrise Energy's proposal for a 6,100-acre solar project. March 30, 2026 (Bob Okon)

Becker and attorneys for the county and developer Earthrise argued at that court hearing over whether the emergency order should be issued to stop the county board vote.

Breslan in her order said the county does not need to restart the entire hearing. But it does need to allow Becker and his clients time to present evidence and conduct cross-examination.

At the public hearing held last month before the Will Bounty Board Planning and Zoning Commission, Becker tried to present evidence against the solar plan and wanted to cross-examine representatives of developer Earthrise.

County officials said all speakers were limited to five minutes during a public comment period.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.

Will County BoardWill CountyBreakingGovernmentSolar developmentSolar FarmsSolarEnergyFarmingShaw Local Front HeadlinesKankakee County Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front Headlines
Bob Okon

Bob Okon

Bob Okon covers local government for The Herald-News