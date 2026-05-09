Joliet Jewish Congregation announces new rabbi

Rabbi Brian Serle is the new spiritual leader of the Joliet Jewish Congregation. (Photo provided by Joliet Jewish Congregation)

Rabbi Brian Serle is the new spiritual leader of the Joliet Jewish Congregation.

Jenny Steinberg-Martinez, the congregation’s previous rabbi, succeeded Paul Lauridsen as Stepping Stones’ new executive director on Oct. 15.

Serle’s background includes “a deep expertise” in both children’s and adult education, according to a news release from Joliet Jewish Congregation.

According to Serle’s LinkedIn page, Serle previously served as director of education at Temple Beth Shalom, Santa Fe, New Mexico; rabbi at Congregation Sons of Abraham, 2019 to 2024, La Crosse, Wisconsin; Jewish Educator and lay leader at Mount Zion Temple, 2005 to 2019, St Paul, Minnesota; and spiritual leader, 2000 to 2005, Congregation Beth El, Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

Serle is also an accomplished orator and musician.

The Joliet Jewish Congregation is located at 250 N. Midland Ave., Joliet.

For more information, call 815-741-4600 or visit jolietjewishcongregation.com.