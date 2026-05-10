La Salle County Genealogy Guild explores DNA testing in family research

The La Salle County Genealogy Guild is at 115 W. Glover St., Ottawa. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@s)

The La Salle County Genealogy Guild will host a presentation on DNA testing and genealogy research Saturday, May 16 at 1 p.m. at guild headquarters.

Steve Szabados will discuss how DNA testing has become a popular tool among professional genealogists and family researchers, and how to use basic results to advance genealogical research.

“The program is not about the science of DNA testing,” according to the guild, “but explains how to use the basic results as genealogy tools.”

Szabados will address common questions, including why researchers should take a DNA test, how DNA testing can help genealogical research and how it complements traditional research methods.

The presentation will be offered as a hybrid event, allowing attendees to join in person or via Zoom. Those unable to attend in person can email the guild for a Zoom link and instructions.

The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served after the program.

For more information, contact the La Salle County Genealogy Guild.