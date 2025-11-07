Joliet rabbi named new executive director of Stepping Stones

Former Stepping Stones executive director Paul Lauridsen and the new Stepping Stones executive director Rabbi Jenny Steinberg-Martinez take a photo outside the organization’s new Women and Children Recovery Home on Oct. 30, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Stepping Stones Treatment Center in Joliet has a new executive director – and the Joliet Jewish Congregation is once again searching for a new rabbi.

Rabbi Jenny Steinberg-Martinez is succeeding Paul Lauridsen as Stepping Stones new executive director as of Oct. 15, according to a news release from Stepping Stones

Stepping Stones is a private, not-for-profit corporation 501c3 that provides substance use disorder treatment and “related mental health services even if persons served are unable to pay for the cost of services,” according to the Stepping Stones website.

“Rabbi Jenny’s extraordinary breadth of experience and deep compassion make her uniquely qualified to lead Stepping Stones into its next chapter,” Mary Maragos, chair of Stepping Stones’ board of directors, said in the release. “Her commitment to whole-person healing and community collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission.”

Steinberg-Martinez studied at the Rabbinical Seminary International and served as executive director and program creator at Epiphany Resources Treatment Center for Substance Abuse.

She came to Joliet Jewish Congregation in 2020 when Rabbi Charles Rubovits retired.

As Joliet Jewish Congregation’s rabbi, Steinberg-Martinez led services, taught Hebrew and developed inclusive programming, according to the release.

Steinberg-Martinez‘s leadership also fostered partnerships with United Way of Will County, Guardian Angels Community Services’ domestic violence program and Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, according to the release.

Community connections

As her contract with Joliet Jewish Congregation was ending, Steinberg-Martinez felt “conflicted” in her next career path: find another congregation to serve or return to substance abuse treatment organizations, where she felt particularly drawn, she said.

“I had two tracks on Indeed: one for rabbi and one for nonprofit management,” Steinberg-Martinez said. “And then it [Stepping Stones] popped up and Paul was in my phone.”

Steinberg-Martinez said she contacted Lauridsen to double-check Stepping Stones really was seeking a new executive director. And then she applied, she said.

“It was very kismet for me,” Steinberg-Martinez said. “Stepping Stones has wonderful staff and a wonderful board.”

Lauridsen said he and Steinberg-Martinez would “chat on the phone from time to time,” whenever she reached out to Stepping Stones, looking for ways to help out.

Former Stepping Stones executive director Paul Lauridsen engages in a discussion about addiction and recovery services at Stepping Stones on Oct. 30, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

He said Steinberg-Martinez’s “involvement in the community was a strong point for me,” especially as he began considering retirement.

“My feeling of who should be taking the spot should be someone as well-connected in the community as possible,” Lauridsen said.

That’s because Will County is “quite unique” in the way various treatment providers cooperate with each other, Lauridsen said.

“In addition to her connections in the community, she had her commitment to not-for-profits,” Lauridsen said. “She was quite experienced with substance abuse treatment services. I think she brings quality of care and compassion to the people we serve.”

Stepping Stones executive director Rabbi Jenny Steinberg-Martinez takes a photo outside the organization’s new Women and Children Recovery Home on Oct. 30, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Steinberg-Martinez also has served on the boards of the Will County Emergency Food and Shelter Program and Joliet Pride Network, and she mentored youth through F.O.C.U.O.S. (Focus On Critically Using Our Skills), according to the release.

She also is a certified interfaith minister, certified heart-centered hypnotherapist, certified reiki master teacher and holy fire practitioner, an Andean shamanic energy practitioner, vocal healer, Theta/Angelic DNA energy practitioner, pastoral counselor and Juris Doctorate, according to The Healing Rabbi website.

Steinberg-Martinez is the host of The Rabbi Jenny Show and the author of two books: “Ahavatar: Awakening to Your Divine Self” and “The Terrible and Wonderful, Ugly and Beautiful Story of My Life So Far.”

Dianne Parker, president of Joliet Jewish Congregation, said “we loved Rabbi Jenny,” and praised Steinberg-Martinez’s singing voice and sermons. Parker is sad to see Steinberg-Martinez leave but understands why.

“We wish Rabbi Jenny the best,” Parker said.

Lauridsen came to Stepping Stones in 1989 as its clinical director and became was executive director in 2016, succeeding Pete McLenighan, who served as executive director for 33 years.

Paul Lauridsen (left) and Pete McClenighan (right) are seen Friday in Joliet. On Dec. 1, Executive Director McLenighan will step down after 33 years. Clinical Director Lauridsen, who came to Stepping Stones in 1989, will become executive director of the nonprofit treatment center, which celebrated 45 years in 2016. (Eric Ginnard)

Lauridsen had previously worked with people with developmental disabilities and mental illness at Texas’ state institution.

He then spent five years at the San Antonio Association for the Blind and then moved to Austin and worked in construction.

Lauridsen previously said he and his wife moved back to the Joliet area when they had their first child.

“I saw the halfway house was looking for a clinical director and I interviewed with Pete,” Lauridsen said in 2016.

Lauridsen will remain at Stepping Stones as executive assistant through the end of 2025 to. help effect a smooth transition.