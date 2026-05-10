35 KCC students earn academic honor society membership

Thirty-five Kankakee Community College students earned membership in Phi Theta Kappa, the nation’s premier honor society for community college scholars, after achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher.

The students, representing 16 communities across the region, were inducted April 24 during the college’s spring ceremony.

Phi Theta Kappa membership is among the most selective honors available to community college students.

To qualify, members must complete at least 12 semester hours of coursework at KCC while maintaining a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale — a standard that places them in the top tier of their class.

The Alpha Delta Eta chapter at KCC inducts new members twice yearly, in fall and spring semesters. This spring’s class included students from Bourbonnais, Kankakee, Watseka, Saint Anne, and communities throughout the region.

KCC students who recently joined are:

Ashkum: Dacia Hibbard

Bonfield: Jackson Kruse, Megan Reilly

Bourbonnais: Gabriella Acevedo, Mark Argyelan, Kloey Bull, Lylah Carlson, Angelina Clevenger, Chloe Coddens, Natalie Coddens, Aidan Exton, Thomas Offill, Abigail Parson

Bradley: Adrien Armstrong

Braidwood: Alexander Bielfeldt

Chebanse: Julian Martinez, Samantha Perzee

Donovan: Madelyn Loy

Gilman: Carrie Broom, Danielle Franck

Kankakee: Everardo Mendoza, Stuart Morlan, Brandi Palmateer

Momence: Lauren Benson

New Lenox: Alexa Cohen

Onarga: Charles Cambridge

Saint Anne: Maile Bessette, Nathan Schlichter, Derek Seemann

Sheldon: Gerard Gonzales

Streator: Carley Brewick-Pointer

Watseka: Brandon Adams, Cynthia Cross, Jessie Puleo

Wilmington: Raechel Steffes

Phi Theta Kappa has nearly 1,300 chapters across 11 countries and counts more than 3.8 million members in its history. The honor society focuses on recognizing academic achievement and developing student leaders.

For information about the Alpha Delta Eta chapter at KCC, students can contact chapter advisers Jaclyn Montemayer or Kenneth West at jmontemayer@kcc.edu or kwest@kcc.edu. More details are available at www.kcc.edu/student-resources/clubs/#phi-theta-kappa.