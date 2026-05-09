Open Door’s V.O.I.C.E.S. Club in Sandwich washes cars to fund community programs

The V.O.I.C.E.S. Club at Open Door Rehabilitation Center is washing cars on Saturday, May 16, to raise money for community programs while giving members a chance to lead.

The car wash runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Open Door Rehabilitation Center, 405 S. Wells St., Sandwich.

Donations are free-will.

Club members will wash cars while serving complimentary popcorn and water to customers.

V.O.I.C.E.S. stands for Volunteer, Opportunities, Inclusion, Community, Encouragement, and Self-Advocacy.

The service club supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, providing them opportunities to develop initiative and leadership skills while contributing to the local community.

The fundraiser supports the club’s mission to help members build confidence and real-world skills. Open Door serves adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities across the region, offering programs designed to enrich quality of life and foster independence.

For more information, call Open Door at 815-786-8468.