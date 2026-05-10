Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Lake County Journal

‘Art Tells A Story’ on display at Lake Villa District Library

Lake County Art League’s Spring Membership Show the featured exhibit

Sweetwater, Tennessee See Rock City by Jim Brooksher

Sweetwater, Tennessee See Rock City by Jim Brooksher (Photo provided by Lake Villa District Library)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Lake Villa District Library’s May/June Featured Artist Exhibit, “Art Tells A Story,” showcases the Lake County Art League Spring Membership Show.

Featuring works by both novice and professional artists across a variety of mediums, the exhibit will be on display through June.

In addition, the LCAL will host a critique session at the library on Wednesday, May 13, at 6 p.m. Professional artists will offer feedback to those participating in the show.

For more information, call 847-245-5115 or visit www.lvdl.org

LindenhurstLake Villa Library DistrictArtLake County Journal Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois