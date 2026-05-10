‘Art Tells A Story’ on display at Lake Villa District Library

Sweetwater, Tennessee See Rock City by Jim Brooksher (Photo provided by Lake Villa District Library)

The Lake Villa District Library’s May/June Featured Artist Exhibit, “Art Tells A Story,” showcases the Lake County Art League Spring Membership Show.

Featuring works by both novice and professional artists across a variety of mediums, the exhibit will be on display through June.

In addition, the LCAL will host a critique session at the library on Wednesday, May 13, at 6 p.m. Professional artists will offer feedback to those participating in the show.

For more information, call 847-245-5115 or visit www.lvdl.org