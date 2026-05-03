Joliet considers ban from city property, allowing public drinking downtown, and City Square rules

People gathered for the opening of the new City Square in downtown Joliet on Friday, May 1, 2026. (Photo by Gary Middendorf)

The Joliet City Council on Tuesday is slated to vote on a new ordinance that would allow the city to ban people from city property unless they are there on government business.

The ban, which would be applied to people deemed to be disorderly or committing other offenses, will be considered along with rules for the newly opened City Square and a “social district” allowing public drinking within limits downtown.

The council’s legislative committee unanimously approved all three proposals last week.

But one council member said she is concerned about the implications of a ban barring residents from city property.

“We are treading a thin line between trampling on the rights of city residents,” Councilwoman Suzanaa Ibarra said.

Joliet Councilwoman Suzanna Ibarra (Gary Middendorf)

The proposed ban was developed as the city examined rules for use at the downtown City Square, which opened last week.

Ibarra said Joliet was going too far in creating a ban that would apply to all city property.

“I am definitely in favor of protecting City Square,” she said. “But I am hesitant to block access to all city property for 60-90 days without due process.”

The proposed ban actually could be applied up to the lifetime of the offender.

The proposed ordinance provides for a six-month ban on first offense, a 12-month ban on a second offense, and a lifetime ban after a third offense.

A proposed ordinance would allow the city to ban people deemed disorderly from City Hall and other public property. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

A lifetime ban also could be imposed on anyone found on city property while banned for the first or second offenses.

City officials said exceptions will be provided for banned residents to conduct certain business, such as paying for water bills at City Hall or attending City Council meetings.

The resolution creating the ban does not outline exceptions but does say a banned individual can enter “certain public property for a specific government purpose.”

It also does not require a court conviction for offenses that would trigger a ban. Joliet police would determine whether someone should be banned.

Appeals could be made to a city hearing officer.

The new Joliet City Square is located at Chicago and Clinton streets downtown. April 29, 2026 (Bob Okon)

At the same time the city is loosening rules for public drinking downtown, creating what is called a “social district” around the City Square.

People would be allowed to take to-go drinks from restaurants located on Chicago Street between Cass and Jefferson streets, an area that includes the square, and drink in public in that area.

The rules for City Square set general hours when it is open at 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. from May 1 through Sept. 30 and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Oct. 1 through April 30. Extended hours are allowed for permitted events.

A long list of rules has been created for the Square, including a ban on dogs and other animals with the exception of service animals.