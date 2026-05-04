Full lane closures on I-55 at I-80 in Will County going in over consecutive nights

As part of ongoing efforts to rebuild the Interstate 80 bridges over Interstate 55, in Joliet, Channahon and Shorewood, a full closure will be required in both directions of I-55 at I-80 over two consecutive nights, beginning Tuesday, weather permitting.
The closures are necessary to safely install steel beams on the I-80 bridge over the interstate, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.
The schedule for the work is as follows:
Tuesday
- Starting at 8 p.m., eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane between River Road and I-55.
- Starting at 9 p.m., northbound and southbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane between Illinois Route 59 and U.S. Route 6.
- At 11 p.m., the westbound I-80 ramp to southbound I-55 will close.
- Between midnight and 5 a.m., northbound I-55 will be fully closed at I-80.
- During that time, a detour will direct northbound I-55 traffic to exit at eastbound I-80 to northbound Houbolt Road and reenter westbound I-80 to access northbound I-55.
- One lane on northbound and southbound I-55 will reopen by 5 a.m., with all lanes and ramps open by 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Wednesday
- Starting at 8 p.m., eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane between River Road and I-55.
- Starting at 9 p.m., northbound and southbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane between Illinois 59 and U.S. 6.
- At 11 p.m., the westbound I-80 ramp to southbound I-55 will close.
- Between midnight and 5 a.m., southbound I-55 will be fully closed at I-80.
- During that time, a detour will direct southbound I-55 traffic to exit at westbound I-80 to southbound Ridge Road and reenter eastbound I-80 to access southbound I-55.
- All lanes and ramps will reopen by 6 a.m. Thursday
IDOT expects the work to be completed by 6 a.m. Thursday, May 7.
For more information, visit I80will.org. The mobile-friendly website features project information, photos, and the ability to submit questions and comments to the project team via a “Contact” link. Find traffic and road conditions at gettingaroundillinois.com. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and X.