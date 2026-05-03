New Lenox business growth surging with new restaurants and medical spas

A sign for Village of New Lenox seen on Monday, June 23, 2025, in the Village Commons area. (Felix Sarver)

New Lenox appears to be booming with new business.

Tru Country Bar & Grill recently opened at 222 W. Maple St.

Pete’s Fresh Market is expected to open this summer.

In addition, BC Real Estate Service, LLC, Club Pilates New Lenox, Mike Fernandez Insurance & Financial Services, Panel Haus and Queen of Hops are also opening soon, according to the village of New Lenox website.

And according to The Village’s Spring 2026 newsletter, the following 12 businesses also recently opened in New Lenox.

• 911 Garage Door: 12559 Old Plank Drive provides garage door installation, repair, replacement and emergency service. Call 815-997-9991 or visit 911-garagedoor.com.

• Annaesthetics Beauty LLC: 352 W. Maple St., Suite 111, offers eyelash extensions, facials, lash lifts and facial waxing by a licensed esthetician with more than five years of experience. Visit annaestheticsss.glossgenius.com.

• Christi Lynn Aesthetics: 313 W. Maple St. Registered nurse-led skin care treatments including neurotoxins, fillers, biostimulators, microneedling, microshading, chemical peels and hair restoration. Call 708-620-4733 or visit christilynnaesthetics.com.

• EKG IV Nutrition and Aesthetics: 315 W. Maple. Medical spa practice which offers injectable treatments, facials, nutrition, fitness, and weight loss services. Call 815-200-8557 or visit ekgmedspa.com.

• Hallow Health and Psychiatric Services: 305 Vine St. – Unit 100A. Offers behavioral health services, including mental health evaluations, psychotherapy, medication management, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy and treatments for depression and anxiety, mood disorders, Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder and insomnia. Telehealth options. Call 815-435-4055 or visit hallowhealthservices.com.

• Intuit TurboTax Inc.: 400 E. Lincoln Hwy. Assists with federal and state income tax preparation. Visit turbotax.intuit.com.

• Kelly’s Healing Touch: 12410 Horseshoe Drive, Units 4 and 5 (off Schoolhouse Road) provides massage therapy, aesthetic services, spas and coaching. Call 708-945-9639 or visit kellyshealingtouch.com.

• Legacy Heat Treatment: 344 Alana Drivr. provides a range of industrial heat treatment services, including combustion, induction and electrical resistance heat treatments. Call 866-472-5504 or visit legacyheattreatment.com.

• PJ’s Landscaping and Design, Inc.: Full-service residential landscaping company servicing towns within 15 miles of New Lenox. Services include landscape design, installation of mulch, stone, trees, shrubs and perennials, timming, drain tile, fertilization and yard clean-up. Call 815-545-4469, email pat@pjslandscaping.net or visit PJ’s Landscaping on Facebook.

• Southwest Neurology – Dr. Bassel Kazkaz: 1890 Silver Cross Blvd., Suite 320. Call 815-722-8106 or visit southwest-neurology.com.

• ThriveRX Care, PLLC: 305 N. Vine St. Medical and wellness private practice providing in-person and telemedicine to people with illnesses ages 18 and older. Services include physicals, medical weight management, wellness blogs and divine engagements. Call 331-688-9793 or visit thriverxcare.com.

• Wasted Space Junk Removal: Removal of household junk, furniture, unwanted items, construction debris, and appliances. Also single item pickups and cleanouts: estate, garage, storage unit, commercial, debris, and light demolition. Removals must be in New Lenox and surrounding areas. Call 708-639-7022 or visit wastedspacejunkil.com.