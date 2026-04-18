Pete’s Market expanding into New Lenox

Pete’s Fresh Market at 2375 E. Lincoln Hwy, New Lenox, is seen Tuesday, April 7, 2026. Pete's Fresh Market in New Lenox is expected to open summer of 2026. (Photo provided by Mauverneen Blevins)

Pete’s Fresh Market has no official date for when the New Lenox store will finally open.

But Pete’s Fresh Market is expected to open this summer, according to Tim Baldermann, mayor of New Lenox.

The 9.5-acre property located at the northwest corner of U. S. Route 30 and N. Vancina Lane was vacant for more than 20 years before Pete’s Fresh Market and Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant expressed interest in opening in that area.

Cooper’s Hawk Winery opened in 2018.

Baldermann said in 2017 that village residents have been requesting a Cooper’s Hawk and a grocery store like Pete’s for a long time, on social media and through phone calls and emails.

He also said in 2017 that the two businesses would provide jobs and sales tax dollars for the village and schools and boost the other businesses in the area.

Pete’s Fresh Market at 2375 E. Lincoln Hwy, New Lenox, is seen Tuesday, April 7, 2026. Pete's Fresh Market in New Lenox is expected to open summer of 2026. (Photo provided by Mauverneen Blevins)

“It’s a good investment for the village,” Baldermann said in 2017. “These are highly successful businesses that are growing.”

Pete’s Fresh Market was founded in the early 1970s as a small, full-service produce stand on Chicago’s south side, according to the Pete’s Market website.

The stores feature fresh produce – “hand-picked and delivered daily” – as well as a full-service kitchen, bakery, and deli, and in-house butchers and “a wide array of international, gluten-free, and organic products, according to the Pete’s Market website.

For more information, visit petesfresh.com.