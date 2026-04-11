New bar and grill opens in New Lenox

Tru Country Bar & Grill, recently opened at 222 W. Maple St. in New Lenox, is seen on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. (Photo provided by Mauverneen Blevins)

Tru Country Bar & Grill recently opened at 222 W. Maple St. in New Lenox.

The bar and grill also has a location at 25365 S. Fryer St. in Channahon.

These patriotic-themed venues feature comfort food, cold drinks and live music.

For more information, visit Tru Country Channahon on Facebook and Tru County New Lenox on Facebook or call 815-828-5111 (Channahon) or 815-717-8377 (New Lenox).