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New bar and grill opens in New Lenox

Tru Country Bar & Grill, recently opened at 222 W. Maple St. in New Lenox, is seen on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

Tru Country Bar & Grill, recently opened at 222 W. Maple St. in New Lenox, is seen on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. (Photo provided by Mauverneen Blevins)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Tru Country Bar & Grill recently opened at 222 W. Maple St. in New Lenox.

The bar and grill also has a location at 25365 S. Fryer St. in Channahon.

These patriotic-themed venues feature comfort food, cold drinks and live music.

For more information, visit Tru Country Channahon on Facebook and Tru County New Lenox on Facebook or call 815-828-5111 (Channahon) or 815-717-8377 (New Lenox).

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

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Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.