HBO’s ‘American Blue’ crews filming in downtown Joliet near Slammers stadium

Film crews and actors for the HBO TV pilot "Amercian Blue" near the Joliet Slammers baseball stadium on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, on East Van Buren Street in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The filming of the proposed HBO TV series “American Blue” continued on late Tuesday afternoon near the Slammers baseball stadium in Joliet.

Film crews had closed off traffic to East Van Buren Street next to the baseball stadium. But drivers traveling along Eastern Avenue could still see the crews at work.

It appeared the scene being filmed involved police officers pulling over a vehicle in a traffic stop and one officers pointing a firearm at the vehicle.

[ Photos: HBO begins filming new police show in Joliet ]

The Joliet Police Department issued an announcement on Monday evening that “while the activity may appear realistic” there is “no threat to the community and there is no need for alarm.”

Crews had been filming on Monday in a neighborhood close to the Jackson Street bridge.

Film crews for the HBO TV pilot "American Blue" near Joliet Slammers baseball stadium on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, on East Van Buren Street in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The HBO show is set in Joliet and will be about the lives of Joliet police officers.

The series “follows native son Brian ‘Milk’ Milkovich who returns to his hometown of Joliet, Illinois, to rescue a beleaguered police force while seeking redemption of his own,” according to a summary from IMDb, a major online source on entertainment news.

Earlier this year, Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy said he hopes the “show will do for our police department what ‘The Pitt’ has done for emergency rooms.”

“The Pitt” is a popular award-winning HBO series set in a Pittsburgh hospital.