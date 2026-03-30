HBO show ‘American Blue’ begins filming in Joliet in April

A Joliet Police Department squad vehicle seen on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Filming for the pilot of “American Blue,” a new HBO police show based in Joliet, starts in April, and producers are looking for hundreds of extras to be part of it.

“We’re going to be filming mid-April to mid-May,” said Chana Klein, extra casting director for Everyset, the casting agency for the show. “We’re looking for Joliet locals to be paid extras.”

She said directors are looking for anywhere from 500 to 1,000 extras for the filming for the pilot.

Film crews will be in Joliet and Chicago.

Potential roles range from police officers to pedestrians to diners, Klein said. All extra roles are non-speaking, she said.

“It’s a fun time,” she said.

The show is being created by the producers of “The Pitt,” a drama focused on emergency room work at a Pittsburgh hospital.

Joliet police officers seen at a crime scene in this file photo. (Lathan Goumas)

“American Blue” is “an in-depth look at what it’s like to be a police officer in Joliet specifically,” Klein said.

Brian Udovich, a Joliet native, is the executive producer for “American Blue.”

Those interested in being extras in the show can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/HBOBLUE or call 773-825-3818.

Pay is $132.80 for a guaranteed eight hours, Klein said.

Klein said potential extras can range from age 5 and up but must be legally eligible to work in the United States.

Film crews plan to be back in the fall, she said.